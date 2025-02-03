Horse Racing Tips: A punchy Punchestown double that pays at 60/1!

Birmingham Alabama can back up win at Punchestown

Doyen For A Drink can make amends for Limerick fall

Alan Dudman has a Monday double at Punchestown that pays around 60/1 61.00





Birmingham Alabama was a tidy winner for the column at Punchestown last time and she returns to the track chasing her third win over hurdles and appeals at 5/16.00 following a personal best.

She beat a handicap debutant last time in Lehaunstown (who runs today in the 14:30) and she was always holding Barry Connell's runner with a huge 10L gap to the third - and we should be positive about the form. Indeed, if Lehaunstown runs well half an hour before, then the 5s might be snapped up.

The selection is lightly-raced, has scored at the track and while in a deeper race today, she might be up to defying an 8lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Birmingham Alabama SBK 5/1





Heavy ground and a return to around 3m look both helpful for Doyen For A Drink and today's race over the 2m7f extended can give her some compensation after a late fall earlier in the season at Limerick.

That was a heartbreaking exit two out in December as she'd travelled so well and a daring move up the inside put her in a great position in front only to completely guess at her penultimate hurdle.

Last time out she finished well beaten in fourth by 11L, once again over 2m4f, but she lacked any sort of fluency and the fall might have affected her, but at least she got round.

Her Cartmel win in the summer was on testing ground and was guided round by Brian Hughes with a smooth success off 95 and runs from the same mark today.

With 13 runners at 9/110.00 she looks a decent chance each-way with the trip and ground in her favour with the extra place on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Doyen For A Drink SBK 9/1

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double in one click SBK 59/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65