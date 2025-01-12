Horse Racing Tips: Down Memory Lane to star in Sunday 14/1 Punchestown double
Keep Running was an advised 11/26.50 single winner for Alan Dudman yesterday who has two tips for Sunday's action in Ireland...
Grade 3 Novice Chase the highlight at Punchestown
Take on Lecky with Gordon Elliott's rookie chaser
Alan Dudman has a Sunday double on the Sportsbook at odds of 14/115.00
Punchestown - 12:55: Back Down Memory Lane @ 2/13.00
Lecky Watson heads the market for the 12:55 Grade 3 over fences at Evens for Willie Mullins and while not in the deepest of Grade 3s here with just three rivals, there is a credible one in opposition with Gordon Elliott's Down Memory Lane.
The latter is 2/13.00 against the Lecky Watson, but I give Elliott's rookie chaser a chance to put behind him a disappointing effort in the Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase last time when beaten 8L.
In a race at the top level at Sandown won by Dan Skelton's L'Eau Du Sud, Down Memory Lane's jumping were far removed from the levels expected of a Grade 1 horse as he was far too ragged. Whether he was not helped by not making the running is a possible, but he was always on the back foot and was never able to get near the front two and at one stage was in danger of being a very remote third.
If the 2m at Sandown was too sharp for him, even in heavy ground, the step up to 2m4f today looks a good plan judged on Sandown and if he make the running he'll be a far better horse and it should help his jumping.
He looked impressive winning on his chase debut when beating bridle horse King Of Kingsfield by 7L, and he's always been a strong traveller - something that just never happened at Sandown.
Revised tactics here are a must and he needs to poach the lead as Lecky Watson made all to win over fences on his chasing bow, but that form against Slade Steel is perhaps not looking as strong now as Supreme winner Slade Steel has been disappointing in his two runs this season over the larger obstacles.
Punchestown - 13:25: Back Midweek Voices @ 4/15.00
It's pretty easy to put a line through three of the winners for the 13:25 and in truth this is a poor turnout for a top level track and with the top weight rated just 97, it gives you an indication of the quality, or lack of, on show.
Midweek Voices is the one at the top of the racecard but is not an obvious one on his Tramore effort 11 days ago with a long distance second beaten by 25L.
That was his first attempt at beyond 2m6f and looked a non-stayer and back down to 2m4f this afternoon will hopefully give him half a chance.
He has yet to win over fences, but he is in the right race to rectify that, and if his jumping can hold up, he looks a player as he's well handicapped from 97 on his hurdles' form.
Jumping at Tramore on a couple of occasions has been less than fluent and rewinding to his chase debut at Sligo back in October, he looked awkward. Sligo was good ground then and he has been outpaced on good over hurdles previously, but a more conventional track with less emphasis on speed plus deeper ground will help him.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +27.06pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +164.89pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Faylaq and Waugh can outrun odds in each-way double
