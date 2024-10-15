Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Depths a hidden gem at Rasen in Tuesday double

Market Rasen
Hidden Depths runs for Alan as one of his selections at Market Rasen

Alan Dudman went close yesterday with a second and third in a 50/151.00 double, and for Tuesday he picks out runners at Market Rasen and Yarmouth...

  • Ground in favour of Mulholland chaser

  • Umbria deserves another chance after Sandown

  • Alan Dudman has a 15/116.00 double on Tuesday

Market Rasen - 16:05: Back Hidden Depths @ 9/25.50

Trainer Neil Mulholland features on the hotlist at the moment and is ticking along at 21% with nine winners from 43 runners since mid-September.

His Hidden Depths is an interesting runner today with the ground on the decent side at Market Rasen and he won with a decisive turn of foot on good at Perth last time over 3m.

The 9yo won with a bit in hand and a 4lb rise isn't punitive and he's still relatively lightly-raced over fences and with a good record too - winning four of his nine starts chasing.

With a win too in the summer at Worcester on good, Mulholland might as well chase a few more prizes with the ground on the quicker side, and I don't envisage the step down in distance too much of a problem.

Hidden Depths has also been a drifter this morning from 7/24.50 out to 9/25.50 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet

Back Hidden Depths in the 16:05 Market Rasen

SBK9/2

Yarmouth - 17:15: Back Umbria @ 7/42.75

I liked Umbria last time at Sandown, and so did a few others as she was well backed, but she ran way under market expectations when beaten nearly 5L, but I am giving her another chance today.

The Grey Gatsby filly has been lowered 1lb following her Sandown effort over 1m2f, and she's down to 68 for another go in a handicap and today is interesting as she tries soft ground for the first time.

It was officially good at Sandown, and there could be an argument that the ground didn't suit her on that occasion rather than the trip. She goes up to near 1m4f today and shapes as if she should stay, but on the soft ground issue - she has a few German relatives in her pedigree and might handle it.

She ran well at Kempton earlier in the season when third in August over 1m3f - and she came from a poor position there. On that run, she could be well treated and she's still unexposed.

Recommended Bet

Back Umbria in the 17:15 Yarmouth

SBK15/8
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's double on Tuesday here

SBK15/1

Now read more tips and previews here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +53.78pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +177.22pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

