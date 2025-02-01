Horse Racing Tips: Cuban Cigar can light up Saturday at a big price in 70/1 double
Alan Dudman looks at Saturday's card at Musselburgh and has tips for two races including one in the Scottish County Hurdle...
-
Greatwood run earlier in the season puts Florida in the frame
-
Russell strike-rate at 25% this term at Musselburgh
-
Alan Dudman picks out a 70/171.00 Sportsbook double for Saturday
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Rachael Blackmore Superboost
Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore has some decent chances on the first day of the Dublin Racing Festival today, including one on Monty's Star in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at 15:30.
The horse has never finished outside of the top four when completing in his whole career, and today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 - from 4/61.67 - to finish in the top four again. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the bet banner below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Musselburgh - 14:17: Back Florida Dreams @ 15/44.75
The watering of the ground at Musselburgh earlier this week was one of the more curious decisions we've seen and it puts a different sort of slant on the card in Scotland today for some terrific racing.
Florida Dreams runs in the Scottish County Hurdle at 14:17 and I am backing him to bounce back after a below-par run at Aintree last time and put simply; the trip of 2m4f was a negative as most of his form is around 2m so today's drop in distance should suit.
If the ground is a bit softer than expected, he has enough soft ground form in the bank too as he won a bumper on soft and a novice hurdle in Scotland (Ayr and Musselburgh).
He finished fifth in the Greatwood at Cheltenham earlier in the season with the first-time cheekpieces off 127 but that was a tough task and back to 2m today in a race that is sure to run at a pace looks more in his favour.
Musselburgh 16:27 - Back Cuban Cigar @ 14/115.00
Cuban Cigar requires more of a leap of faith as he hasn't won for a while and he's been drifting in the betting too on the Sportsbook out to 14/115.00 - but there are four places for the 16:27.
He was third in the Scottish County on this day 12 months ago at a massive BSP of 40.94 that day and traded at a tick over evens in the run too. That effort was off 113 so he clearly has a chance to perform better than what we've seen this season from 109.
Cuban Cigar is fairly adaptable with the going with plenty of form in good to soft, but also soft and heavy. So the "watering can action" this week is more of a help than a hindrance.
A recent fourth at Musselburgh wasn't run to suit as the winner Slugger dictated in a small field and made all, while Cuban Cigar was held up - a tactic that didn't work.
A bigger field today with a drop in class makes him look a little overpriced here and Russell, so often a trainer to rely on at the track, is 5-20 this term at 25%.
January winners at BSP:
Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
Amemri 12.65
Now read more tips and previews for Saturday here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +17.30pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +170.27pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back solid chance Emiyn in Friday's Chester Cup
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Chester on day three
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Three Tips: Liberty Lane with Moore appeals in Friday big price Lucky 15
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit 18/1 Saturn at Chester