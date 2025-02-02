Horse Racing Tips: Crag angling for a big run in Sunday's Edinburgh National

Rasen run should have Crag spot on for National

Chapel Green a big price to take on the risky favourite

Alan Dudman has two bets on the ITV card for Musselburgh

Brian Ellison's Anglers Crag finally gets the chance to run over a distance that is more in keeping with his profile and it's easy to see why he has been backed on the Sportsbook for the feature Edinburgh National at 14:25 - in from 15/28.50 to 13/27.50.

As a former Eider Chase winner, the 2m6f on good ground around Market Rasen last time was never going to suit and Ellison will be pleased with some respite from the assessor, although not much, down to 131 from 134 has helped his cause.

I put up the horse as a tip for the Rehearsal Chase in November at Newcastle, a race where he was massive drifter and not a lot was expected as he was held up and certainly given an easy introduction in terms of a comeback run with bigger targets ahead.

Anglers Crag bolted up on this card 12 months ago as a prelude to his Eider win and his victory at Musselburgh over 3m was as emphatic as you could get on good to soft.

With the Market Rasen run a nice prep for this, he looks quite the player as we know he stays so well.

It didn't work out as we'd hoped with yesterday's Lucinda Russell pick on Cuban Cigar - and we wasn't even close, but Chapel Green can hopefully return to winning ways for the yard.

The 8yo is a versatile performer with wins over 2m and 2m5f and bolted up over today's course and distance in November with this afternoon's jockey Alan Doyle on, and he produced a couple of fine jumps - including one in the closing stages to score by nearly 5L.

He has won around Kelso making all too over further but he doesn't mind this sort of speed test and coped well with a rise in weights last time behind veteran Lively Citizen at Ayr - a race where Chapel Green travelled really strongly, only to be done in-running at a near-basement price of 1.141/7.

He should have his ideal ground conditions today and I would much rather back him at nearly double the price of the risky favourite Teddy Blue, who at 4/15.00 has too many question marks attached.

