Horse Racing Tips: Countess on Gossey for Sunday Curragh double

Irish Ces' the highlight for a super Sunday at the Curragh

Two big prices for the day including a 251/1 tip

Curragh-loving Gossey can claim a Group 3 scalp

What a horse Big Gossey has been for connections and trainer Charles O'Brien - and I am backing him to cause a little stir in the Group 3 Renaissance Stakes.

He comes alive at the Curragh and wasn't totally disgraced in the Flying Five behind Bradsell last time out on Champions Weekend - remarkable considering he'd previously raced in the Irish Cambridgeshire over 1m on his previous start at the track.

A but of cut seems to suit him well and Sunday's trip at 6f is just about his metier and he was brilliant last term when winning the Bold Lad Handicap over CD on ground described as good from 98.

Tactically he can come from further back, as was the case in the Bold Lad, but he is usually ridden more forward, although sometimes hasn't quite lasted home over those distances beyond his optimum.

He loves the Curragh with six wins here and the ground, if it gets wetter, will suit him well. He might be able to surprise some of the bigger names.

The Irish Cesarewitch keeps the big handicap fans happy this week and you'll certainly find a price for the 2m1f Handicap - and a reminder last year's winner scored at 150/1151.00 and a massive 310 BSP!

Nothing quite so fancy for the second leg of the double but 25/126.00 on Countess Of Tyrone is well worth a play with the six places on offer on the Sportsbook.

The 4yo looked a very nice prospect when impressively landing her sole start last term, and she's really made her mark this season with a good win in His Majesty's Plate at Down Royal over 1m6f after her fine second in a Listed race at Gowran where she lacked a bit of experience.

She won over 2m at Down Royal on good ground, but I get the feeling she could be a little better with some cut and she's a fascinating contender going handicapping from a mark of 98.

Countess Of Tyrone ran in the Group 3 Stanerra Stakes last time and while she failed to make an impact on that race, she didn't enjoy the cleanest of runs in the closing stages and got into a right mess on the inner rail around horses.

Headgear is on the first time on Sunday and I think she has the potential to stay well. Her draw in 20 could work out if the last two runnings are anything to go by with 21 and 18 successful slots.

