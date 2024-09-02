Horse Racing Tips: Conditions to suit big price pair for Monday 79/1 double

Stable switch to work for opening selection

Soft conditions might bring about some improvement in 17:15

Alan Dudman goes for an each-way multiple today at Roscommon

With soft in the going description today for Roscommon, Play It Again Zaam has a chance to build on his recent second in Claiming company for the 16:45.

His three best runs this season have come in either heavy or yielding and at 15/28.50, it's an appealing price considering the standard of opposition.

A recent runner-up effort behind Magnetic North was at Gowran Park and since has been claimed by new connections and joined Prunella Dobbs.

Dobbs has wasted no time getting back into handicap company and Play it Again Zaam was a course and distance winner at Roscommon in May with Rob Whearty on board. That came off a mark of 60 and he's back down to 63 now with Whearty's claim now 3lb (was 5lb back in May) but he's a front-runner who will appreciate the soft ground.

He's also been handed the best of the draw in one, and he stays 1m ever so well - and that was displayed with a 7L win at Gowran Park earlier in the season.

We have four places on the Sportsbook to play with, and with Play It Again Zaam likely to ridden up with the pace with conditions to suit, he is well up to nicking a place or better.

Recommended Bet Back Play It Again Zaam in the 16:45 Roscommon SBK 15/2

Another one with soft conditions likely to suit is Buttermere Ridge for William McCreery - a lightly raced 3yo who has struggled a bit since winning his Maiden at Gowran Park in the spring.

He was good there - winning by over 2L over 7f and he looked a fair prospect.

Buttermere Ridge has struggled to get to grips with his mark of 93 and finished well beaten in races at Gowran Park and Killarney in June and July - although he didn't run too badly on quicker ground at the former. The latter - he was miles behind the 100-rated Galen.

He made his handicap debut last time in a big field at Galway, and while there wasn't a positive to take from that, he has been dropped 4lb and gets in to this race towards the head of the weights.

It's a fairy risky selection on that Galway run as he showed nothing, but I am pinning my hopes on the soft conditions and good draw here, with once again four places on the Sportsbook each-way.

McCreery has only had 14 winners this year, but half of those are with the three-year-olds on turf.

Recommended Bet Back Buttermere Ridge in the 17:15 Roscommon SBK 17/2