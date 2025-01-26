Horse Racing Tips: Clermont can grab the gold for a Sunday 29/1 double

Unexposed Catch Catchfire's Leicester win has been boosted

Gold Clermont won the Fontwell 3m3f race 12 months ago

Alan Dudman picks out a Sunday double at Sedgefield and Fontwell

Three course and distance winners line up for the stamina taxing 3m2f extended at 15:40 and one of those, Old Page, has gone well over the contours of the north east in his last three starts with a win, a second and a third and heads the betting as favourite.

He's far from riotously talented with an overall record of just one win from 24 starts over fences, so he's not a horse to trust implicity for a win and there could be more mileage in going with the unexposed Catch Catchfire for Ian Williams.

The chaser won on his debut over fences back in December at Leicester with a healthy eight length victory and seemed to relish the soft conditions with the cheekpieces on for the first time.

That piece of form was far in advance from anything we'd seen from him previously and while his jumping was good overall it looked very much a run with stamina. He was under pressure behind the front two going into the straight but pulled away and the surge at the end indicated he is worth a shot at today's extreme trip.

He blew out last time at Catterick from an 8lb higher mark, but I am inclined to put the run down to the good ground.

Two winners have come out of his Leicester race and at 5/16.00 he makes some appeal against rivals who struggle to win.

Recommended Bet Back Catch Catchfire SBK 11/2

Gold Clermont hasn't shown an awful lot this season and she has started to get some slack from the handicapper now down to 108, and while she might need a bit more help, one thing we know about Gold Clermont is that she stays well.

She won this 3m3f race at Fontwell last season from a mark of 110 and absolutely hosed up in soft conditions with an eight length win and had a pair of horses in the 120s in behind - and there are no 120 horses for this year's edition.

Soft conditions are ideal for her and Sunday's rain forecast will be a big help as she travelled ever so well in the race when testing 12 months ago.

Samurai One scored over Fakenham's 3m5f last time (a race in which Gold Clermont was pulled up in) but Fakenham form doesn't travel so well and this is more of a home fixture for Gold Clermont and it was more akin to good to soft in that race. She had won the Fakenham 3m5f race in 2023 the year before by 14L - crucially on soft ground.

If she can find some sort of spark today, her stamina in the conditions could being out an improved effort.

Recommended Bet Back Gold Clermont SBK 15/4