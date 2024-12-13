Horse Racing Tips: Classico to enhance staying credentials in Friday Cheltenham double

Henderson hurdler looks well handicapped from 130

Willmount was entered at Sandown for the Tingle Creek meeting and was a non-runner in a spate of non-runners for that Saturday, but the ground won't be nearly as taxing and all eyes are on his handicap debut.

I included him in my antepost column pre-Sandown in the belief he looks well-handicapped from 130, so moving on a couple of weeks, I am not going to performing a volte face.

Comments from Nicky Henderson in his stable tour shed some light on his potential with the trainer boldly saying: "Nobody knows how good he could be but he is potentially top class," although those sort of words are to be taking with a pinch of salt considering the largesse of the yard. However, he was deemed good enough to contest the Grade 1 Challow over 2m4f last winter, but it was a disaster as he pulled too hard and didn't stay.

He wasn't right either and he's been given time to get over whatever was ailing him on that occasion.

On with the plusses for this fellow; he won fresh and bolted up in a novice last season on good to soft and ground conditions look ideal. That mark of 130 is just too tempting especially down in distance to what could well be his best trip.

Recommended Bet Back Willmount SBK 5/2

I had a look at this race earlier in the week for the antepost column and was tempted with the price on Threeunderthrufive each-way, although my gut instinct of him not running has turned out to be correct as he won't be seen on Friday and the field is somewhat depleted.

Left with Chianti Classico, I am no rush to oppose him and he looks the class act here,ergo I am reverting to Plan B of sorts, and Chianti Classico isn't exactly a bad second option. "We trained him for the Becher and we're lucky there's this race. I'm not worried about the trip as I think he'll stay and we're hoping for a very good run. It's a big day for him. If he wins we'll have to look at something better, although he could still run in the Grand National," said his trainer Kim Bailey.

Indeed, this is also the horse's 'other' option as he was due in at Aintree last weekend before Storm Darragh turned up and the talk will be done on the track to ascertain whether he is a genuine Gold Cup contender for the Brits - and there has to be one out there somewhere.

He likes to dominate and lead and Cheltenham can play to his strengths as he can jump to his left, and his tools were on full show in March as he was so good in winning the Ultima at the festival when slamming Twig by nearly 5L, so the 6/42.50 is fair enough on that run and if you take the improving King Turgeon out of it, this is not a race with elite calibre rivals.

You'd be pretty disappointed if he couldn't beat Java Point, put it that way.

Recommended Bet Back Chianti Classico SBK 6/4