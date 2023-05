Stoute seeking Dee Stakes victory with Passenger

14:40 Chester

Back Passenger @ 4/1

No. 6 (5) Passenger (Usa) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Sir Michael Stoute has some history with the Dee Stakes, notably with Kris Kin in 2003 for the first of his two wins in the race and his Passenger should improve for the step up in trip for Thursday.

The 3yo earned the praise of Stoute for his professionalism when winning the Wood Ditton last month, and while the Wood Ditton is not quite the race of lustre it once was, his 3L victory was most impressive.

His turn of foot at the penultimate furlong was serious, with an 11.19 sectional on good ground. He wasn't stopping either and stayed on well.

The other angle to contend with here is the ground, as Passenger switches from a decent surface to soft, but I don't mind these Ulysses runners at all with some cut in the ground.

Stoute is 4-18 at 22% in the last two weeks and today could be the day he learns if he has a Derby horse on his hands.

Back Passenger in the Dee Stakes 14:40 Chester 4/1

Trust in Harrovian for once

15:15 Chester

Back Old Harrovian @ 15/2

No. 7 (3) Old Harrovian SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The old saying of never trust an Etonian or Harrovian will have to be ignored for this, as Old Harrovian looks a good price to take on a chance on at 15/2 in the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes.

He's up against last year's winner Hamish, who hasn't been missed in the market at 13/8, but the selection is improving and his trainer Andrew Balding won this race in 2019 with Morando and he had his ground that day - soft. An 8L victory was a career highlight for that horse.

Old Harrovian has landed Wolverhampton and Lingfield 1m4f races at a lower level by 10L and 4L, and as a Sea The Stars, soft conditions and a trip look plus points. Indeed, we saw yesterday at the meeting another son of Sea The Stars rout a field in the treacle-like conditions. He was less rowdy after the gelding op, and more Roodeye.

The 3yo has been a little keen although it's early days, and Chester could suit with the tight turns as a keen horse is vulnerable with wide open spaces.

Back Old Harrovian in the Ormonde Stakes 15:15 Chester 15/2

He did run in a decent Newmarket Novice on debut and was gelded immediately after and his superb stallion has a 25% win rate from 1m5f upwards at Chester.