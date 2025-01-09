Horse Racing Tips: Carroll sure to continue form in Chelmsford Thursday double

Trainer 24% in the last two weeks with a well-backed favourite

Chelmsford suits second selection at 19:30

Alan Dudman targets two races in Essex on Thursday in a 9/1 10.00 double

Both selections ran as though they were at the Ballet with steel clogs on yesterday, yet both were pretty strong in the betting - Thursday will hopefully be more of the latter rather than former at Chelmsford and Time Patrol is hard to oppose in the opening 17:30.

His trainer Tony Carroll has started 2025 in a similar fashion to 2024 and he's operating at a 24% strike-rate in the last fortnight and surely it's time for the selection to get his head in front.

He is 0-15 on the All-Weather with a series of five seconds next to his name but he wasn't beaten by far last time at Lingfield in a messy race where five had chances inside the final furlong and he was staying on having been outpaced with the winner widest off the turn. In no way are we talking about an unlucky run but it was another consistent effort.

Apprentice Alexandra McDonnell has a 20% strike-rate this season and is likely to hold him up and Time Patrol has acted on the surface and track previously from his two starts.

Recommended Bet Back Time Patrol SBK 6/4

Just the six runners for the 19:30 over 7f and while Rising Force holds the lowest official rating of 53, the four-year-old can boast some fairly recent winning form with a success over 1m. He does have plenty of form over that trip which is perhaps his best, but he also has a course and distance victory to his name over the 7f.

That was off 50 in 2023 and a race where he came from a long way back and had a perfect set-up with pace to run at and holding his position on the inside.

He stayed well there and the key one to aim at is Mammy in this race who has made the running before and a return to Chelmsford will suit him better as he was given too much to do at Wolverhampton on his latest start.

Rising Force does go well here and also had a second next to his name when short of room at the beginning of last month - and with the drift out to 10/34.33 in a trappy race gets the nod.

Recommended Bet Back Rising Force SBK 10/3