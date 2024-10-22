Horse Racing Tips: Caffrey the big hope for Curragh 96/1 each-way Tuesday double

Dagoda hold a good chance at her favourite venue

Caffrey on board both of Alan's tips today

The Sportsbook offers four and five places

Merisi Diamond is on a roll and might take some stopping with another personal best, but the market hasn't exactly the missed the favourite and with four places on the Sportsbook for the 13:00, this is certainly worth a punt each-way.

And no more seconds please after Paradise Lost's runner-up spot yesterday to add to the ever-growing list of silver medals!

Dagoda was cut from 14/115.00 into 12/113.00 last night on the Sportsbook and while she is well exposed, she saves her best for the Curragh and on one piece of form earlier this season holds a superb chance.

She finished fourth in a Premier Handicap at the track back in June - a fine effort considering she fared best of those with a double figure draw.

Considering she was placed there from a higher mark, she has to be of interest from 5lb lower in an easier race with stall four a plus. She also has the first-time cheekpieces on which might sharpen her up as she was beaten 8L over 7f at the track last time.

She drops down to 6f, but her ability to stay 7f with the ground soft on Tuesday will help her.

Recommended Bet Back Dagoda EW SBK 12/1

The 13/27.50 on Gotta Catch'em All is just about acceptable for the each-way option in the 15:45 as we have to utilise the extra place with five on offer, and if he replicates his run last time, he should go close.

He was 3L behind Calzaghi last time at Navan and Calzaghi left it very left on the outside to swoop while Gotta Catch'em All got a bit tired with the stiff finish at Navan, and while not too critical of the performance, he was caught behind horses on the inside and might just have made his move too soon. His sectional at the mile market would certainly back that up as he was the quickest.

Previously he went close at Bellewstown over 1m4f on yielding ground, and that trip might have stretched him.

With Adam Caffrey taken over with 3lbs to claim, today's 1m2f does look his ideal distance and I'd be very surprised if he couldn't finish in the first five here and Caffrey's on both of my selections today.

Recommended Bet Back Gotta Catch'em All EW SBK 13/2