Horse Racing Tips: Budding bids for win in Kempton 22/1 Monday double

Tate filly will stay well for 19:00 at Kempton

Budding could win off a lenient mark of 60

Alan Dudman picks out a 22/1 23.00 double for Monday

Plenty of the three-year-olds are unexposed for 19:00 1m Handicap but Beyond Words hasn't stood a lot of racing and is equally one of those in the bracket of "more to come".

The 4yo filly raced over 1m2f and 1m4f in her first three starts but the drop in trip on her handicap debut to 1m last time at Southwell done the trick for her first win, and with the manner of victory, I would be staggered if there wasn't more scope from her new mark of 70.

She was drawn wide and was tucked in by Neil Callan last time, and then found herself on the inside at Southwell, which is never the ideal place to be, but she pulled away comfortably and produced the leading 3f final sectionals highlighting her ability to stay.

As a daughter of Frankel, she will get further than today's 1m, but Kempton does take a bit of getting these days and at least Beyond Words shouldn't be found wanting for staying.

Off 70 today, the mark demands more, but Callan rides Kempton well and the 9/25.50 is a fair price for an unexposed filly from a good yard.

Recommended Bet Back Beyond Words SBK 9/2

A fairly moderate bunch await in the finale over 1m3f, and some of the runners here have lethargy that is well known, as it's not the fastest collective assembled. Budding however, is worth a go, and she was backed from 9/25.50 into joint favourite this morning on the Sportsbook.

She had been off for 91 days and returned at Ffos Las, another slow motion special there, for a perfectly acceptable return as she wasn't in love with the muddy bog-like conditions there.

Budding got fairly close to Marcus Tregoning's Quietness earlier in the season at Windsor on fast ground - a race where tactics were changed and she made the running, and while not a stern test, that's a fair piece of form as Quietness has won plenty of races this term and scored at Beverley on her most recent run from 91.

Switching to the All-Weather isn't a negative as a Cracksman offspring, as the sire is 12% win and 24% placed over 1m3f to 1m4f at Kempton.

This will also be her first run with the tongue tie, and with fitness assured after Ffos Las, we can expect an improved effort from her and could be very well in from a mark of 60 on that Windsor run.

Recommended Bet Back Budding SBK 10/3