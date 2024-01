Feature at Huntingdon should go to Brides

Keep faith in Clovis despite mishap last time

Alan Dudman has picks at Wetherby and Huntingdon

No. 2 Brides Hill (Ire) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.76 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

A decent card awaits at Huntingdon on Thursday and they had quite a few runners when I scanned the entries earlier in the week so hopefully the field sizes stand up.

The feature Listed Mares' race over fences sees Brides Hill top on official ratings at 150, and we don't normally see too many 150-rated chasers on a Thursday.

Whether she is totally worth that, I am not sure, but she ought to be the class act here and arrives with a perfect two out of her last two. She was put in at 10/111.91 last night, and there's an argument to say she should be a little shorter.

She absolutely hosed up by 8L in one of those at Limerick back in September, and she scored in a mares' handicap last time at Fairyhouse from 140.

Gavin Cromwell's mare is a terrific jumper and the better ground and drying conditions will suit her well at Huntingdon as her trainer has said she wouldn't want ground too testing.

Indeed, she's already a Listed winner in Ireland, and races there for the mares are far stronger than those in the UK. She will take a lot of beating, but then the price tells us that.

Back Brides Hill @ 10/111.91

No. 2 Clovis Boy SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 95

Testing conditions and an emphasis on stamina should see a better Clovis Boy on Thursday and I am backing the Lucinda Russell 5yo to bounce back after a mishap last time.

He was under severe pressure over 2m4f at Ayr in testing ground but rallied and started to stay on before slipping up towards the end of the race. He never traded shorter than 5.59/2, so I doubt he would have won, but he was picking up.

I am judging him on his win at Hexham previously over 2m4f, a race where it helped to stay and he looks every inch a horse for extreme stamina tests.

Up to 3m will suit him I am sure, and as ever, Patrick Wadge on board is a plus and the young pilot is 2-6 at 33% at Wetherby this season.

At 5/16.00, he really does appeal and will boost the double price too considering we've got a short one in the first leg.

Back Clovis Boy @ 5/16.00