Horse Racing Tips: Breakdance Kid to unleash the moves at Kelso in Monday 16/1 double

Ground conditions to suit opening selection today at Kelso

Progressive handicapper starts his season off at Kempton

Alan Dudman's two tips pay out 16/1 17.00 on the Sportsbook

I was slightly torn here as I like the second favourite Cadell, who was a good winner of a Saturday race last time at the track and he's up 3lb from that Kelso win but with drying conditions on the cards, Breakdance Kid will have his ground.

Breakdance Kid was the more solid of the pair in the betting on the Sportsbook this morning into 5/23.50 and he also has Kelso form with a win on the Borders over 2m6f.

Last time out he ran in the Red Rum Final at Carlisle - which lacked the quality of opponent that Cadell faced but it was a very competitive affair and he will have no problems with the 3m.

He also gets a ton of weight off 10-12 compared to the top weights which include Cadell who has to shoulder 12 stone and the ground very much sways me here.

Recommended Bet Back Breakdance Kid in the 15:15 at Kelso SBK 5/2

It will be interesting to see how Atlantic Gamble fares back after a break as he was 4/15.00 this morning on the Sportsbook, which looked big for a horse with such a progressive profile last year, but he did need a couple of runs in 2024 before he got going and made hay in handicaps.

He was a most progressive fellow - starting out the spree with a Kempton victory off 56 which was the first of his six wins to shoot up the weights to round off with a Newbury win off 81.

Atlantic Gamble stays 1m well and lasted home at Newbury off a good early fast pace - showing how well he'd progressed in that, and he's a big type with a fair bit of presence.

From two of his Kempton wins last term - one he looked outpaced but battled well to win by just enough, and a return to Kempton is most certainly a positive.

Recommended Bet Back Atlantic Gamble in the 18:30 at Kempton SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Kempton in one click here SBK 16/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81