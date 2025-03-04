Horse Racing Tips: Bowring can be our Maite in Southwell Tuesday double





Collusion continued the recent good form with the All-Weather tips, granted a short enough price, but the second from Monday in Autumn Angel made it the number eight for the column in the one-two stakes, and the 22nd runner-up finisher since Jan 1st.

The 0-95 19:00 5f Handicap is the best race of the night at Southwell, and Roy Bowring is often the best of my Southwell trainers with his horses donned in the green and blue livery, and his Hiya Maite at 4s has to be of interest here.

He was seen in the Listed Hever Sprint Stakes last time at the track when 5L off Clarendon House, and he won't be keeping company as hot as that for a while with two of the first five in the race rated 110. Clarendon House produced a smart performance off a fast pace and zipped up the inside rail to say thank you very much.

That searching speed came from Hiya Maite in that exulted class and he clocked a mega-fast 10.27 seconds at the 2f pole, and that's his way. While he doesn't quite "shuffle up and go wang", his front-running style is ideal for smaller fields and he'll have a slightly easier task to play blast off and catch me on Tuesday.

Bedford Flyer is a quick horse but was further behind Clarendon House last time, while favourite Existent tends to be held up and waited with. True Promise is a presser on the pace but is rated 80 and needs to improve, so I am leaning towards Hiya Maite making the running and hopefully having enough at the end.

He tries the tongue and cheekpieces together for the first time for this race having used them separately in his previous two runs, perhaps with Bowring seeking more control. He's dropped down to a good mark, though from 95 to 90 and it's not as if he is in hopeless form - far from it.

The trainer does so well at the track with 27 winners in five seasons at 17% and a level stakes profit of +18.28 - higher than Roger Varian and Kevin Ryan in terms of numbers.

Recommended Bet Back Hiya Maite in the 19:00 at Southwell SBK 4/1





Money came for Aiming High on the Sportsbook last night from 8/19.00 into 11/26.50, so it will be interesting to monitor how she fares throughout the afternoon into the evening as Gozo looks very short to me as the favourite here.

Aiming High backers might have counted themselves unlucky over 1m4f at Wolverhampton last time as she was pulling yet still travelling quite well just before the straight, but she was very short of room on the inside and crowded, and the fast finisher and winner from off the pace came widest of all.

I think it's a run worth upgrading, likewise her previous effort over 1m2f at Chelmsford when attempting to come from off the pace in a race where, like most times at the Essex venue, it paid to be handy. The front-running Urban Sprawl made the running and finished second and the winner chased the pace.

Southwell gives her a bit more time to get involved, especially at 1m3f as she is a previous course and distance winner.

The last time she tasted victory was back in the summer at Kempton off 74 and she's 4lb lower for this evening and it's worth noting that David Simcock has a 17% win and 50% placed record when using Hayley Turner at Southwell.

She looks a little overpriced in preference to Gozo, who hasn't won on the Flat in 11 attempts and is priced up more on a recent run than anything else.

Recommended Bet Back Aiming High in the 20:30 at Southwell SBK 4.0

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double at Southwell in one click SBK 32/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99