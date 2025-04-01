Horse Racing Tips: Two selections for a mega odds Wolverhampton double

Opening selection at Wolverhampton tries sprinting

Wolverhampton's card doesn't have too many horses from refined sources this evening but the 0-78 over 6f at 19:00 is a race that has me interested as Richard Spencer's Giant is dropping down to 6f for the first time.

He's a five-year-old, so it's a fairly late move to go sprinting with him, but it looks an option worth exploring as he tends to race from front rank and he's drawn well enough in four to attempt such tactics.

Giant does stay 7f and had a fairly consistent 2024 when campaigned over that trip although couldn't get his head in front after winning last March at Kempton when making all. He scored then off 74 and subsequently was pitched into better races from marks in the 80s, and from 83 in the summer, he's down to 79.

On one run at Wolverhampton in January he flattened out at the end of 7f and it could be a case of just going from the front to make use of him, and they tend not to dawdle early anyway at Wolves.

He went close at Kempton in September from 82, so he has to be of interest off a reduced mark in this grade.

It's been a long time since Triggered got his head in front - 16 runs to be precise back in 2023, but he's a fairly consistent runner on the All-Weather and 7f is certainly his best trip.

Indeed, he is one of several C&D winners in the field and recently finished two lengths behind the in-form Ash Wednesday - who subsequently scored again under a penalty.

His hold up style put him at a disadvantage last time out as the winner Ash Wednesday, and the second, were both making the pace, with Triggered faring best of those held up. He certainly could have done with a stronger pace to run at with the finishing speed recorded at nearly 105%.

Trainer Mark Loughnane isn't exactly firing, 0-13 in the last two weeks, but Billy Loughnane is, and I thought he rode the track well last week with column selection Green Team receiving a perfect ride in a double that day and he's 18-86 this winter at Wolves at around 20%.

