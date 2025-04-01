Horse Racing Tips: Two selections for a mega odds Wolverhampton double
Alan Dudman previews Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening with his latest Sportsbook double that pays around 56/1...
-
Opening selection at Wolverhampton tries sprinting
-
A stronger gallop to enhance the claims of Triggered at 17/29.50
-
Alan Dudman has two tips for Tuesday on the All-Weather in a 56/1 double
Wolverhampton - 19:00: Back Giant @ 5/16.00
Giant
- J: George Wood
- T: Richard Spencer
- F: 264954-45
Wolverhampton's card doesn't have too many horses from refined sources this evening but the 0-78 over 6f at 19:00 is a race that has me interested as Richard Spencer's Giant is dropping down to 6f for the first time.
He's a five-year-old, so it's a fairly late move to go sprinting with him, but it looks an option worth exploring as he tends to race from front rank and he's drawn well enough in four to attempt such tactics.
Giant does stay 7f and had a fairly consistent 2024 when campaigned over that trip although couldn't get his head in front after winning last March at Kempton when making all. He scored then off 74 and subsequently was pitched into better races from marks in the 80s, and from 83 in the summer, he's down to 79.
On one run at Wolverhampton in January he flattened out at the end of 7f and it could be a case of just going from the front to make use of him, and they tend not to dawdle early anyway at Wolves.
He went close at Kempton in September from 82, so he has to be of interest off a reduced mark in this grade.
Wolverhampton - 20:00: Back Triggered @ 17/29.50
Triggered (Ire)
- J: Billy Loughnane
- T: Mark Loughnane
- F: 0804-6553
It's been a long time since Triggered got his head in front - 16 runs to be precise back in 2023, but he's a fairly consistent runner on the All-Weather and 7f is certainly his best trip.
Indeed, he is one of several C&D winners in the field and recently finished two lengths behind the in-form Ash Wednesday - who subsequently scored again under a penalty.
His hold up style put him at a disadvantage last time out as the winner Ash Wednesday, and the second, were both making the pace, with Triggered faring best of those held up. He certainly could have done with a stronger pace to run at with the finishing speed recorded at nearly 105%.
Trainer Mark Loughnane isn't exactly firing, 0-13 in the last two weeks, but Billy Loughnane is, and I thought he rode the track well last week with column selection Green Team receiving a perfect ride in a double that day and he's 18-86 this winter at Wolves at around 20%.
March winners at BSP:
Collusion 2.99
Lady Manzor 10.29
Mayo County 6.4
Puturhandstogether 13.71
Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41
Stumptown 4.07
Jordans (place) 3.30
Below The Radar (place) 3.7
Westmorian 3.46
Reginald Charles 2.04
Old Cowboy (place) 3.17
Green Team 3.23
Ash Wednesday 3.95
Midnightattheoasis 5.00
Kitaro Kich 11.73
City Of Delight 11.5
Now read the latest Grand National previews and tips for Saturday here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Grand National Festival 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies winning pointer in the bumper at Wincanton
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Monday pair at Wolverhampton appeal for a 48/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Monday pair at Wolverhampton appeal for a 48/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back Lattam to run a big race in the Lincoln