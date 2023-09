Tipperary feature could go to an improver

Trainer has fired in two winners from last three

Two selections for a Sunday Irish 21/1 22.00 double

No. 5 (11) Quickstepping (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Miss Natalia Lupini, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Yesterday's second with Glendown was a bit of a sickener at Beverley. Tipped at 6/16.80, he had drifted to 16/117.00 and ended up a massive 22.37 BSP only to lose out by the narrowest of margins in a photo - in which he traded 1.171/6 and hit 1.091/11 in-running.

Tipperary is the focus for Sunday and the 14:35 Maiden looks a good opportunity for Natalia Lupini's Quickstepping to get his head in front.

With two runs thus far, he improved on his latest outing at Galway to finish third to Dermot Weld's Captain Maverick.

The two fast finishers came from slightly further back, and I have the feeling watching the replay he might have pressed on too soon over the 7f.

The 2yo acquitted himself well on debut earlier in the season at Leopardstown over 7f, a race from which the second subsequently boosted the form with a massive 10L win at Galway. Quickstepping looked a miler on that occasion as he was driven and outpaced past the halfway point.

The County Down trainer Lupini has also fired in two winners from her last three runners.

Back Quickstepping

No. 6 (8) Bella Blue Eyes (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

A slightly bigger price for the second selection in Bella Blue Eyes at 11/26.40, although she was cut on the Sportsbook from 13/27.40 this morning.

Rated 89, she has to step up massively in Group 3 company today with four rivals rated three figures, but she's a quick starter that likes to make the running and stays 1m - so this extended seven-and-a-half will be ideal.

She ran in a Curragh handicap from 88 last time and only ran out of steam in the closing stages, but I liked her run at Killarney on her previous start where she claimed the scalp of a Dermot Weld 92-rated runner.

The 3yo also has experience of the track as she made her debut here last season behind Aidan O'Brien's Library - and she's now rated 109. The third from the race Amusement is now rated 103.

So on that run and track form, she looks worth a shot at this level, especially with her front-running style.

Back Bella Blue Eyes

