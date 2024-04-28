Horse Racing Tips: Bin Suroor to strike in Sunday 7/1 double

Gosden rookie can build on Kempton debut

Bin Suroor has excellent stats at Bath

Alan Dudman has a Sunday double at 7/1 8.00

No. 7 (7) Sardinian Warrior (Ire) Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Two of Newmarket's finest feature in Sunday's double, and while we haven't got anything fancy in terms of a price today, Sardinian Warrior looks a ready made winner judged on a good debut last time out.

The 3yo ran second behind Richard Hughes' Kamboo at Kempton in December over 1m in a race where the winner had previous experience and put that to good use with a well positioned run, where as Sardinian Warrior was ragged and green at the start when slowly away.

He was given a lot to do with 2f to go but picked up well and certainly got the hang of things so much so that he was stone last turning for him and picked off the entire field bar Kamboo.

His two final sectionals were nearly half a second quicker than the winner's too and the overall time was quicker than the first division of the novice.

John Gosden is 13% win at Southwell with his 3yos, but holds a massive 67% placed.

No. 4 (7) Arctic Mountain (Ire) Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor has a rare runner at Bath today and he is 7-21 all told at 34% win and 48% placed and has a good chance to get a winner today with Arctic Mountain on handicap debut.

The 4yo looks a slow starter and typical of the sort of horse that the trainer has these days as he wasn't sighted as a juvenile and had just three starts last year.

His pick of his efforts came at Chelmsford in August when finishing second to Ralph Beckett's Al Anoud, a winner who went on to score again that month under a penalty at Salisbury.

He ran over 1m2f on that occasion and had previously been seen again over 1m2f at Nottingham, but surprisingly didn't see out the trip as strongly as his pedigree would indicate (as a son of Nathaniel).

Given a break and wind surgery, dropping back down to 1m shouldn't be any issue at all, and in fact should suit him better judged on the Nottingham run, and 80 looks a fair mark on the Chelmsford effort.

