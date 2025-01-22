Horse Racing Tips: Bellman's Percy worth a second look in Wednesday 44/1 double

Opening tip at Kempton will be suited with the return to 1m

Sir Percy stats at Kempton worth exploring for the 20:30

Alan Dudman picks out a 34/1 Sportsbook double for Wednesday evening

Lunarscape is the one that has been backed on the Sportsbook for the 18:00 from 16/117.00 into 11/112.00 while favourite Beauty Generation looks short enough, but Kaaranah has enough going for him on old form and looks the bet back down to 1m.

The seven-year-old has been running over 1m2f at Newcastle and attempted to make the running in the north east in early December in a slightly better race than today's with a close third off a mark of 68.

On his latest start he travelled well enough but it was a typical Newcastle contest where they went no pace at all and it turned into a sprint with a finishing speed of 110% - and that didn't suit, neither did the fact he was pushed out wide and kept wide by Sandret.

Back down to 1m is a big plus for him today and he's drawn well to potentially make the running like he did in December.

But he has come back well this winter after a 256-day break and he's well enough handicapped to be a player here.

Recommended Bet Back Kaaranah in the 18:00 at Kempton SBK 11/4

Comte De Loir is an odds-on favourite at 8/131.61 from 8/111.73 for the finale over 2m off the back of an improved effort with his first try in a handicap and a first at 2m at Southwell.

However, we've got Percy Jones for Mark Loughnane who should be suited by a return to 2m today after a couple of darts around 1m6f - and one thing we know with Sir Percy stock is that they stay all day.

Indeed, Sir Percy has some fine numbers as a sire here from his 88 runners at the track boasting a 17% win and massive 44% placed over 2m. Compare that to his record over 1m4f and 1m6f which is just 9% win and 27% placed.

Percy Jones was third at Wolverhampton 26 days ago with a creditable run, from what we saw in the fog anyway, but he was a 2m winner at Wolves back in October from 69. He's 3lb higher but is off a mark he can win from judged on his 2023 form and he sneaks into a 0-72 here from top weight.

Expect him to stay well and Comte De Loir might just have a battle on his hands in the silks of owner Laurence Bellman - a fellow West Ham fan so in footballing terms we're used to shared scant success.

Recommended Bet Back Percy Jones in the 20:30 SBK 11/1

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double in one click here SBK 44/1

January winners at BSP



Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7