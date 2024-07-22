Horse Racing Tips: Beckett out to seek and destroy in Monday double

Goldie and Mulrennan on the hot list after Hamilton joy

Beckett filly could be let in lightly from 79 at Windsor

Alan Dudman has two tips for Monday's 11/1 12.00 Sportsbook double

Jim Goldie and Paul Mulrennan have been amongst the winners of late, and the two combine with Alpine Sierra in the Ayr finale - and he'll be far happier over 1m for today.

He stepped up in distance to 1m2f at the track last time but didn't get home. It was worth a shot, but his stamina came under scrutiny in a race that appeared to be run at a sound gallop.

The 4yo has had a handful of tries and he still hasn't convinced he gets that far, and back down to his optimum distance today makes him the bet.

Alpine Sierra goes well at Ayr too - not surprising for a Goldie runner, and his last win came over 7f back in October from 66, and he's just 1lb higher.

Groundwise he's fairly adaptable as his two victories at Ayr have been on good to firm and soft, and a return to front-running tactics could be the way to go here, as he won last summer over CD from the front.

Goldie also appears on the trainer "hotlist" with 13-71 at 18% in the last month, as does Mulrennan fresh from his treble on Friday night at Hamilton - including a win in the Scottish Stewards' Cup for the trainer.

Recommended Bet Back Alpine Sierra SBK 7/2

The presence of the well-bred Sea Regal in the 19:50 Fillies' Handicap makes more of a price on Seek And Destroy - and preference here is very much with the Ralph Beckett trained runner.

Seek And Destroy won a Novice over CD last term in a race where it paid to race prominently, and despite being green and still inexperienced, she scored by almost 1L over the Gosdens The King's General - a more experienced rival with a rating of 82.

Some good yards were represented in that, and the form looks a whole lot stronger than Sea Regal's Ripon win, and Sea Regal was trounced on her next start.

Track form for the selection could be key here and the Valmont-owned filly has a very nice pedigree herself as a daughter of Sea The Stars and shouldn't find the opening handicap mark of 79 too stiff, as I think Sea Regal is there to be taken on.

Beckett is 5-19 at Windsor this term at 26% and backing his runners in five years at the track has yielded a profit of +14.40.

Recommended Bet Back Seek And Destroy SBK 7/4