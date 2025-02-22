Horse Racing Tips: Beachcomber in the Kempton reckoning for Saturday double
Alan Dudman previews Kempton's Saturday card and has two tips as part of a 67/168.00 double on the Sportsbook...
-
New distance to unlock more from Court In The Act
-
Jonjo O'Neill's Beachcomber a 10L winner last time
-
Alan Dudman previews Saturday at Kempton with a 67/168.00 Sportsbook double
-
Kempton - 13:15: Back Court In The Act @ 7/18.00
Kempton's excellent Saturday card begins with a tough-looking 13:15 Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f and for once I am swerving a Philip Hobbs' horse in Saint Anapolino, who served the column well last time at Taunton so it will be interesting to see how he fares not only up in trip but also up in class.
Court In Act is one I've been waiting for on a couple of Saturdays and was last seen at Windsor in a hot race that was won by Secret Squirrel. Harry Derham's youngster run very poorly and finished last, he's not a horse to give up on just yet.
Hopefully it was down to the testing conditions on that occasion as he does hold good ground winning form - notably at Market Rasen on his first run run of the season when he hacked up by 8L.
Derham has said he's been thinking about stepping him up in distance for a while, so we get to test his stamina today at 2m5f.
It's also worth pointing out that his poor run at Windsor coincided with the yard's quiet spell, and a drop of 2lb sees him back to 126, and it's a mark he can be factor from.
He won a Maiden Hurdle at Kempton in the winter of 2023 on good ground making the running, and scored making all at Rasen, so I'd like to see those tactics adopted again.
Kempton - 15:35: Back Beachcomber @ 15/28.50
Beachcomber lines up in the feature 15:35 and he was a selection put up in this week's antepost column.
It's a hot race for sure, but it looks as though Beachcomber is getting the hang of things now and responded well to the first-time blinkers when winning over CD at the King George meeting with an emphatic 10L victory.
That was only his fourth run over fences and served well by positive tactics today, this could really be his cup final rather than some of the bigger guns. Lowry's Bar is a big player but he might want softer conditions and it's been tricky weighing up the ground this week as several trainers for the meeting are (or were) clearly banking on rain hitting the track.
Good to soft this morning was the description, and it was good to soft for Beachcomber's success last time.
Beachcomber jumps well too and physically has always had the look of a horse with presence. His one blip this term was at Cheltenham, a race where he jumped right, and going back to Kempton is a plus as he jumped so well with his track victory last time.
January winners at BSP:
Yoshimi (place) 2.9
Ravensbourne (place) 6.22
Hombre De Guerra 2.52
That's About Right 3.56
Terresita 8.64
Tribal Moon 7.14
Birmingham Alabama 3.25
Midweek Voices 6.4
Keep Running 4.7
Monmiral (place) 2.48
Catch Catchfire 4.9
John The Diva (place) 2.52
Amemri 12.65
February winners at BSP:
Saint Anapolino 4.61
Heathen 6.33
Terresita 3.38 (place)
Miss Cynthia 4.08
Lady Nunthorpe 8.78
Recommended bets
