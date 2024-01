Two handicap debutants for Alan on Wednesday

Legacy Power can outstay his rivals over 1m3f

Two selections in Wednesday double on AW

No. 6 (4) Cast No Shadow SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 75

Slim pickings in a threadbare day with Kempton the stand-alone meeting in the UK and it's very much small stakes for the card on Wednesday.

The 19:00 6f sprint looks one with at least an interest, as Engineer will probably take a bit out of the market while Gaiden comes from a yard (Richard Hannon) that I never back. It leads me to Cast No Shadow and I think the 6f will suit him.

He's been racing over 5f in his four starts and his best effort came at the stiff Newcastle straight over 5f in November - a race where he got outpaced and stayed on well.

The 3yo ran a quarter of a second quicker in the final furlong there to suggest the end of a race is where he can be strongest.

With All-Weather winners in his pedigree, it's a fair starting point from 75 for his handicap debut for Hugo Palmer, and while he has to improve a bit, the 11/112.00 price is pretty big considering I think he will be served well by the test.

Back Cast No Shadow @ 11/112.00 Bet now

No. 12 (2) Legacy Power SBK 13/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 73

We often see the King Power team with a number of expensive horses that turn out to be moderate and Legacy Power is probably going to be another one as the 400K purchase starts off in a handicap tonight from just 73.

On the plus side, he looks a stayer as he didn't handle the sharp nature of the Wolverhampton circuit last time behind a winner that made all. That was in November and was his first start for 221 days and first since being gelded - so he is entitled to come on a little for that.

Kempton will suit him better in terms of his stamina and he'll have more time to get into contention.

His debut last winter at Lingfield was another case of a track being too sharp - he was also green in that and ran wide.

The worry is that his trainer Andrew Balding is cold at the moment without a winner from his last 18 runners and all three of his horses last night were well beaten. However, his All-Weather team wouldn't be the strongest and he's had a few go close.

Back Legacy Power @ 13/27.50 Bet now