2yo selection at Goodwood has some big entries

One trainer with good stats at Goodwood

Alan looks to add to yesterday's single win

No. 4 (3) Louis Quatorze (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Azahara Palace was a single winner for yesterday's column, and we move on to Tuesday with a selection to open up at Goodwood and a Future Stayers' Maiden.

Caviar Heights heads the market for his third start at 7/52.40 and he was a horse I tipped at Sandown last time for the column, only for him to hit 1.51/2 in-running and lose out in second.

The second favourite is Charlie Appleby's debutant Honest Desire, but their horses are very hit and miss at the moment - which is most unusual and the usual confidence in backing a 2yo from Appleby has gone.

It leaves me with the David Menuisier-trained Louis Quatorze, who shaped quite nicely on his first start Deauville as part of the Arqana Series - so as a horse who was purchased at the Arqana Sales, one can presume there is some sort of premium there as three others from the UK ran in that race.

He did meet some trouble, and he does hold Dewhurst and Royal Lodge entries later in the season.

Menuisier is 3-13 at 23% with his 2yo runners on the turf this season and has a 23% strike-rate overall at Goodwood with all of his horses in the last five seasons showing a profit of +25.13.

No. 9 (7) Grand Providence SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 2lbs

OR: 83

The 2m Handicap is worth a look at 15:20 as I had my eye on Hughie Morrison's Vino Victrix each-way, but the price has evaporated from 14/115.00 into 8/18.80 as he looks to rediscover his form.

In terms of the win bet, Grand Providence is a lightly-raced filly that sneaks in here off just 8-2, and as a 3yo with a low weight, and 3yos have won this three times in the last seven seasons.

She has been consistent this season with two wins - the best of which came at Doncaster over 2m in a good time and a race she did take a while to get going - looking very much a stayer in keeping with her pedigree as a daughter of Nathaniel.

Indeed, the sire has a 14% win rate and 33% placed over 2m at Goodwood, and this filly ran a cracker in a 0-95 at Newmarket last time over 1m6f. She shaped like she wants going back to 2m, which she has today and I am hoping the drying ground will really suit her.

Balding is also the leading trainer at Goodwood this term with seven winners at 16% and a profit to level stakes of +15.15.

