Horse Racing Tips: Yorkshire to triumph in Lancashire for Friday 76/1 each-way double

Haydock's 1m6f Handicap at 15:45 is a real mixed bag with a handful of three-year-olds, a veteran in Lunar Jet and one or two others that look poorly treated.

Animato is one that isn't in any of those categories as he's certainly off a fair mark these days on his 2023 form, and he shouldn't mind any cut in the ground either, in fact with jockeys suggesting the ground was pretty slow yesterday at the track, I am heartened for Animato's chances.

He's been over a few trips this season - ranging from 2m2f to 1m4f, and it's hard to find a consistent theme in his form, but he ran well last time out over 1m6f at Redcar, but he's not known for his consistency. That was run at a steady pace on fast ground and his third was creditable under the circumstances, as he would have craved a stronger gallop.

In fact, looking at his profile, I'm not sure good to firm going is his thing to back up the earlier ground thoughts.

His two better runs recently have both been over 2m on soft and good to soft, and his effort at Beverley in July was a particular highlight as that was in 0-90 company (with an 82-rated runner behind him).

A win at Chester in May was the first for a long time, with jockey Jason Watson saying: "He has his quirks but did it well the last day. I'd have liked to be handier today but he's got the talent and they went an honest gallop."

The key here is the gallop, as Easy Dancer and Seal Of Soloman can both make the running, and with Animato's form over further, he should stay well in conditions to suit.

Danny Tudhope rides for David O'Meara and the pair have a 15% win and 37% placed record at Haydock together. He had also been backed last night from 12/113.00 into 10/111.00 and we have the extra place on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Animato SBK 10/1

Boardman was a fancied horse at Chester last weekend when well beaten, and while seriously well treated, he hasn't fired at all this season bar one good effort at Haydock. So he's a danger back here and a big price at 10/111.00.

However, Yorkshire might find this a bit easier than the last two races he's been in, and he was cut last night from 7s to 6s.

Last time out he ran down the field at the Glorious Goodwood festival on fast ground and while down the pack, was only beaten 5L in a 0-95 in a race where it suited those coming from deep.

Before that, he was a Bunbury Cup unlucky horse as nothing went right at Newmarket. He was bumped at the start and also suffered some traffic problems at the end. He was off 88 in that and he is 3lb lower today.

If you rewind back to 2022, he finished third to Charyn in a Maiden at Haydock over 6f before winning on his second start at Redcar. Crucially at Redcar it was good to soft, and while he hasn't seen a soft surface too much in his career, he showed there that he handled it perfectly fine.

I think he's a lurker here off 85 with an easier task, and I do think 7f is his best trip.

Recommended Bet Back Yorkshire SBK 6/1