Horse Racing Tips: Back two on recovery missions in Southwell each-way 142/1 double

Filly One at Southwell is a runner I've been waiting for as I put her up as a bet in the column 25 days ago for her comeback at Wolverhampton - and from being one of the favourites in the morning took the most almighty walk in the betting and was a BSP 28 on the off.

It was her first start for 368 days then, and while she shaped well from the front for a long way, she dropped away at the end owing to quite a strong pace with the finishing speed at 98% - which suited those who were chasing the speed rather than making it.

The Wolverhampton race was strong too with the winner rated 92 and the third 89, and for a comeback run presumably lacking race fitness judging by the market, she was only beaten 3L in the end so it wasn't a total disaster.

There's nothing of the same calibre here and considering she was twice a winner (from two starts) at Newcastle as a juvenile, a track with less emphasis on speed looks in her favour tonight.

She's a big price here at around 9/110.00 and 10/111.00 this morning and then 12/113.00 on the Sportsbook so it could be a case of seeing how she shapes in the market but a drop of 1lb into an easier race with fitness behind her now makes her an each-way bet as we have the four places on the Sportsbook.

Jeans Maite wouldn't be an obvious one judged on a lamentable effort last time when finishing stone cold last by 11L but she has plenty of credit in the bank at Southwell for her trainer Roy Bowring as a five-time course and distance winner and she's back down to her last winning mark of 67.

She's obviously not in great form and finding anything has been a struggle of late, but that's the way it can go with these low-grade sprinters but she's 5-19 here and if able to lead as she usually does, she can outrun her odds.

Her last win was in 0-68 company last March, which she's in again today, but key could be the ability to lead. The sole other natural front-runner is Lihou, but is a 20s shot and badly out of form, while Miggy Magic, the favourite at 6/42.50 has yet to win a race from eight attempts and next in the betting Classy Clarets can miss the break and can pull hard.

Jeans Maite is a bit of a swing as she's nine years of age now, but she gets a chance at the price each-way with three places.

