Horse Racing Tips: Back two old masters at York for a Friday evening 67/1 double

Rayat can make his mark sprinting after Notts win

Trainer with a 22% record at York in five seasons

Alan Dudman has a Friday double on the Knavesmire

I am a bit of a sucker for an older Saeed bin Suroor horse and Rayat goes up a notch in a big field on the Knavesmire for a really competitive 6f Handicap.

Rayat has been a slow burner of sorts, with hardly any racing in his three seasons to date and the switch back from 1m and 1m2f to sprinting could be the making of him.

He scored at Nottingham last time, easily too by 2L from 72, and took full advantage of a lowly mark. But the sectionals indicated a strongly run race and he finished off well too.

Good and quick ground appears to suit him well, and with a big field in opposition and the fact they do go fairly hard in sprints at York, he should be one that finishes well from his stall in 11.

Bin Suroor has trained Ebor winners in the past here, and he's 17% at the track in recent seasons - although not many sprinters are in there (he's one from 14 at 6f).

Recommended Bet Back Rayat SBK 3/1

The Lyric Fillies' Stakes over near-enough 1m3f is one of the Listed races to look forward, and Ten Dimes looks a filly with a lot more to give for John and Thady Gosden.

She'd be one of the most expensive horses running too on Friday as she cost a cool £600k and as a relation to Attraction, she has a pedigree to match.

In terms of what she has achieved so far on the course, and she won from the front at Newcastle in the spring over 1m, and on that evidence, she looked tailor-made for races at 1m2f+.

She was beaten at Chelmsford on her recent effort - but she's had a break since, and that could be a good thing as Gosden wasn't in rip-roaring form at the start of the season, and she has still looked on the inexperienced side in her three runs to date.

Today's trip could be ideal and while her rating suggests she has plenty to find with a mark of 82, these Listed races at this time of year, especially for fillies, we see big jolts in improvement and it's a field with a mixed bag in terms of the ratings.

Gosden also has a 22% strike-rate at York in five seasons.

Recommended Bet Back Ten Dimes SBK 16/1