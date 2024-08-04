Horse Racing Tips: Back two handicappers each-way for Sunday Galway 169/1 double

Extra places on the Sportsbook for two handicaps

We're swapping one hard-luck story track for another as we leave Goodwood and go for the final day of the Galway festival and the Ahonoora Handicap over 7f provides a big field to play with five places on the Sportsbook.

Physique can make the running and is drawn in three, so the possibility of getting stuck in behind is hopefully negated and he showed a lot of speed in front last time at Naas when finishing second.

He was sent off favourite for that - and a short price too at 6/42.50, and having traded at 1.511/2 in the run, he was caught late.

The 4yo filled the silver medal position again previously at Killarney from a mark of 84, but that was over 1m, and while he ran well, today's trip looks potentially his best.

Physique looks fair enough treated too from 86 as he was rated in the low 90s when trained in the UK by Paul Cole.

He seemed to handle soft going too in his youngers days with a couple of runs at Goodwood and Newbury, and he did win as a juvenile at Newmarket on good to soft and he looked pretty useful on that occasion.

It's a wide open affair but we do have the each-way angle on the Sportsbook and the plus is the draw with his run style.

Recommended Bet Back Physique SBK 9/1





The second Flat handicap at Galway has a different make-up - with an Aidan O'Brien handicap debut runner Assault Of Ireland at the top of the market at 10/34.33. In a field of 15, that's too short to play and with four places this is more of a speculator.

Sinbad My Dad was last seen over hurdles and ran poorly just over two weeks ago at Killarney, but the soft conditions should suit him today.

He did well at Fairyhouse over 1m2f earlier in the season when faring best of the runners who were ridden prominently to finish third on good ground.

His subsequent Flat run at Gowran Park was a poor effort, but he was too keen there and he has displayed those tendencies before.

However, a big field with some pace to keep him going and settled with a drop back to 1m are plus factors, as is the booking of 7lb apprentice Keithen Kennedy - who has ridden 19 winners this year.

Recommended Bet Back Sinbad My Dad SBK 16/1