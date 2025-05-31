Horse Racing Tips: Back two handicap debutants in Saturday 9/1 double
Alan Dudman was in fine form yesterday with a winning 34/135.00 Sportsbook double with his two tips and he has a Saturday multiple for action across Haydock and York...
-
Alan Dudman landed a massive 34/135.00 double yesterday with two wins from two
-
Haydock selection could prove to be well above his handicap mark
-
Munsif at York forms part of Saturday's 9/110.00 Sportsbook multiple
Timeform Superboost
Jm Jungle is a bit of a standing dish at York having finished in th top four in six of his eight career runs at the track, and today you can back the consistent 5yo to finish in the top four again in the 14:40 race at the super-boosted price of 6/42.50 (from 8/131.61).
To take advantage of this Superboost, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
*Please Note: This Superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.
Racing...Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now
Haydock - 13:13: Back Shader @ 2/13.00
Shader
- J: William Buick
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 311-
The opener at York looks a high octane handicap over 1m4f and while a pair of horses at the top of the weights rated three figures add strength to the field, Prydwen and Naqeeb are both on recovery missions.
Shader heads the market at 2/13.00, and while not the most daring bet, he looks a good prospect and one you'd think could take higher order a little down the line.
He's been off since last September, but goodness he was impressive in a pair of All-Weather wins.
He smashed a field at Southwell in a novice by seven lengths and followed up with a Kempton demolition job by nearly four - both were over 1m4f so he will not lack for stamina.
Clearly the assessor was not caught napping as he's been allotted an opening handicap mark of 99 here but he's more than a middle-distance plodder as he overcame a very steady pace at Kempton with all of his quickest work in the final four furlongs, and he wasn't even pushed hard there.
His Southwell victory was the visually impressive one - and it's the way he finished off his race in terms of stamina that looked so good despite wandering around a bit and looking green under pressure.
He's been gelded since and the headgear remains, but there's talent and we should be seeing him over 1m6f sooner rather than later.
York - 16:25: Back Munsif @ 5/23.50
Munsif (Ire)
- J: Ryan Moore
- T: Roger Varian
- F: 11
I am not exactly unearthing truffles for Saturday with the pair of selections holding four wins from five starts between them, but Munsif looks a bit of a standout at York to maintain his unbeaten record.
He's another making his handicap debut today and a mark of 87 could under-estimate his chances with wins at Nottingham and Pontefract - both over 1m2f and both on good ground.
His Ponty win will not go down in the annals of great races in Yorkshire as he had not one formidable adversary to beat as he was odds of 1/121.08 and made all to coast in, but I liked the way he travelled at Nottingham on his debut and on pedigree as a son of Sea The Stars, he has a family relations that charms the eye.
Ryan Moore is booked for Roger Varian - a stable well versed in these big Saturday handicaps.
This looks the first real test for this three-old, and it's the mark of 87 that looks to be quite generous that sways me, so it was no surprise to see the 11/43.75 last for a matter of minutes this morning and was back into 5/23.50.
April winners at BSP:
Seo Linn 3.3
Push The Button (place) 4.53
Happygolucky (place) 2.31
Iroko (place) 2.87
Bubble Gum 2.81
Billy McGarry 6.08
Moon Over Miami 3.05
Persica 4.19
City Of Delight 3.3,
Ribee (place) 2.56
Cheeky Wink 7.0
Lombron (place) 3.35
Love Billy Boy 6.87
Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12
May winners at BSP:
Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7
Now read more tips and previews here for Saturday!
Recommended bets
P and L since column started:
Multiples 2021 to present: -0.29pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +145.73pts
P and L for 2025
Multiples: +28.73
Singles settled at BSP: -22.23pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Haydock Big Race Verdict: Back Room Service to deliver John Of Gaunt success at 10/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Haydock Big Race Verdict: Back Room Service to deliver John Of Gaunt success at 10/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 30/1 late closer at Haydock
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement