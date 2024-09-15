Horse Racing Tips: Back two for a Curragh each-way champion double

Big field handicap opens with five places on the Sportsbook

Hanalia could prove best at 1m2f

Alan Dudman has an each-way double for Sunday

We've got five places on the Sportsbook for the opening 13:50 at the Curragh on Sunday - a 6f Handicap with 26 runners declared on the Sunday, so it's well worth going each-way here.

Greek Flower has been a big improver this season for John Feane and she's well at home in these big fields at the track with two runner-up spots in the Rockingham Handicap in June, and another second last time out in a big field.

She's a hold-up mare that has raced at 5f, 6f and 7f, and was not too far behind Big Gossey recently from a mark of 85 - a race where she found herself over the far side from her low draw, and was down the centre in her previous run.

Up 2lbs, she still might have some scope from her current rating but she won a couple of handicaps last year in good style - one at the Curragh where she travelled really well.

The 5yo will be played late I am sure and is saved for one burst, and while a lot of her best form is on good to soft or heavy, I am hoping the surface isn't too quick as she goes so well here.

Recommended Bet Back Greek Flower EW SBK 12/1

Hanalia looks a very big price on her run in the Irish Oaks in July, a race where she was one of a number that got caught in melee in behind.

She was probably held up that day with the trip in mind, whether Johnny Murtagh was totally convinced about her staying 1m4f could have been a factor.

Last time out she raced over 1m1f, a trip short of her optimum I reckon, and that was a fine run behind the consistent 104-rated Tarawa of Dermot Weld.

I see the move back to 1m2f here as a big positive and she travelled so well at Naas earlier in the season there should be a bit more to come. She blew that start last time which wasn't ideal - but a good beginning on decent ground should see her in a better light.

Recommended Bet Back Hanalia EW SBK 12/1