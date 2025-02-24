Horse Racing Tips: Back two each way with extra places for Punchestown double
Alan Dudman goes for two decent prices on Monday at Punchestown for an each-way double with Topgun Simmy and Our Uncle Jack...
-
Two handicap debutants picked out today at Punchestown
-
Monitor the market for Our Boy Jack's return after 501-day absence
-
Alan Dudman's each-way double pays 65/166.00 on the Sportsbook on Monday
-
Punchestown - 15:35: Back Topgun Simmy E/W @ 6/17.00
Horses will be running on the inside track at Punchestown today, but good news as the course passed the morning inspection on Monday despite heavy rain in the build-up and more on its way around 2pm this afternoon. Tough conditions await.
Topgun Simmy runs over 3m1f in the 15:35 and it's a fair old step up in distance for his handicap debut following a run at Punchestown last time over 2m3f in novice company.
He finished fourth and well beaten by 20L, but he looked as though he didn't have the speed and pace of the winner The Great Nudie and was caught flat-footed after three out. To his credit he stayed on for fourth as he looked well and truly booked for fifth.
That was also Topgun Simmy's first run back after a break and he held some winning form at the track over a similar sort of trip at 2m7f extended in the summer and it looked far more suitable. It was good ground on that occasion so it does raise the question mark whether he wants true winter deep ground, but he will certainly be happier returning up in distance today and runs from a fair rating for his handicap debut.
Backed from 10/111.00 this morning on the Sportsbook, there are four places each-way.
Punchestown - 16:43: Back Our Uncle Jack E/W @ 17/29.50
We've another handicap hurdle debutant in the 16:43 over 2m4f and Our Uncle Jack has been nudged out in the betting to 10s for an each-way bet, especially with the five places on offer on the Sportsbook.
He certainly won't have any trouble with the heavy conditions as he bolted up in testing at Tramore when last seen.
However, that last run was 501 days ago back in October 2023, so it will be interesting to monitor how he goes in the betting ahead of this return, but a mark of 100 from such an emphatic win could present a well handicapped horse as he travelled so well when last seen.
Tramore is such a tight circuit but he was still taking a strong hold down the back straight before making a decisive move up the inside and settled the race quickly. A messy jump at the last was the only blip.
He wore a hood and tongue tie at Tramore and those two accoutrements remain today and hopefully he is fit enough to do himself justice.
