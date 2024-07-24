Horse Racing Tips: Back two double figure prices in a huge Naas each-way double

Five places on offer on the Sportsbook for 17:50 Handicap

Little Queenie and Mint Man both backed today

With five places on offer on the Sportsbook for the Naas 17:50 6f Handicap we've got an angle in each-way and Mint Man is a decent price at 14/115.00 in what looks a wide open race.

Mint Man is switching to a handicap for the first time and runs after a break having spent the winter running at Dundalk.

He finished placed in a couple of runs in January when second and third, one over 5f and one over 6f and the latter looks his best trip at the moment judged on his latest run.

The 3yo didn't look quick enough when sent off favourite over the minimum, although in his light career he has already been gelded and wears a tongue tie today for the first time.

There's a bit of scope, like many of the three-year-olds in this race and could improve for the switch to turf.

Recommended Bet Back Mint Man EW SBK 14/1

With two Listed races on tonight's Naas card, the most appealing is the 18:20 for fillies and mares with 14 runners and with money for Little Queenie on the Sportsbook into 12/113.00, she looks a runner at double-figure odds.

The key with her is to be positive and make the running and she went agonisingly close to landing a Premier Handicap at the Curragh at the start of the season with a super effort from the front - only to be caught very late.

She hit 1.11/10 in-running in that race, and that's the way she goes - attack from the front and try to last home.

With that in mind, three places appeals at least with the price.

Her latest win at Dundalk was a slightly different race for her in terms of tactics as she took a lead, but with a rating of 96, she deserves her chance in a race of this nature and it looks wide open with the favourite at 9/25.50.

Little Queenie also goes well here and won a fillies' handicap at the track last season.

Recommended Bet Back Little Queenie EW SBK 12/1