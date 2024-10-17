Horse Racing Tips: Back two chasers in the north for 14/1 Carlisle double

Hawke goes a long way with chase debutant

Marathon chaser might be able to get away with 3m today

Alan Dudman is playing a 14/1 15.00 double at Carlisle on Thursday

Quite an interesting races over fences for rookie chasers at Carlisle in the 13:57, and noticeably weak in the betting from Wednesday night into Thursday morning was Dollar Collar - who was at one stage second favourite and is now near-last in the betting at 5/16.00.

She's a chase debutante, as is Donnacha - who was ever so tough and hard as nails last season as a novice over hurdles and he did win fresh first time out at Chepstow.

Cut in the ground suits him clearly, as he has winning form in heavy, but his trainer Nigel Hawke has said in the past he hasn't totally been in love with deep ground.

He ran in the Betfair Hurdler last term and was also mentioned with the County Hurdle is a target in mind, so there's a fair bit of ability there and a mark of 122 doesn't look mean at all for his first run over fences.

His last success was an easy one back in April at Exeter when he travelled ever so well and I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on today.

Recommended Bet Back Donnacha SBK 7/2

I scoffed at the chances of Inis Oirr running over 3m last time at Perth, and while I picked the wrong horse in opposition that day, Inis Oirr looked as though he not only needed the run, but found the good ground in Scotland against him and he finished a well beaten third.

Inis Oirr isn't quite quick enough for 3m on good, but while he is over the same trip at Carlisle on Thursday, the softer going will be more conducive for an improved effort.

Indeed, he might just have needed that Perth outing, his first for 158 days as he cut out the running before folding, it certainly looked that way.

That Perth run, while disappointing for a comeback, looks better now as the winner Hidden Depths has gone in again with another win for in-form Neil Mulholland.

Ground-wise, I'll be happy with good to soft with a stiff track and he just might be able to get away with the 3m here for some bigger staying targets looming for this marathon chaser.

It's been tricky trying to read the form of the Lucinda Russell team as some have needed their outings, plainly, but she's just 4-35 in the last two weeks at 11% and quite a few are drifting in the betting.

Abuffalosoldier was a non-runner last night with an impact on the betting with Inis Oirr into 15/8 initially and now back out to 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Inis Oirr SBK 5/2