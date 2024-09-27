Horse Racing Tips: Back two big prices at Newmarket for 126/1 each-way double

Burdett Road is better than Chester last time

Soft conditions not a hindrance to First Officer

Alan Dudman plays the each-way angle for today's multiple

On the face of it, Burdett Road has been a little disappointing with his three Flat runs this season. Okay, the Ebor is quite a test and on quick ground his effort when finishing in mid-division and eight lengths let down his backers that day.

I was one, and considering he was 9/110.00 for the Ebor, the 14/115.00 here surely is way too big? He's the same price as Quietness - whose wins have come away from soft. Burdett Road is a horse who has fast ground form but does act on soft, but he's not helping himself these days by over-racing. We need that nervousness to translate to nirvana.

We can write off the Ebor as he looked a non-stayer, and at Chester last time the excuse was certainly the fact the winner made all and the second was on the pace. He never landed a telling blow with the first-time tongue tie.

I am slightly worried if it tips down, and non-runners could change the each-way angle but I am going to take my chance even though he seems to be in the savage grip of keenness.

The favourite Military Academy could be good judged on his two wins thus far, but the price is not so good at 5/42.25, and with three places, this could be more suitable than Chester.

And if you like a trainer form set of numbers (some don't), James Owen is 8-29 in the last two weeks at 28%.

Recommended Bet Back Burdett Road EW SBK 14/1

The closing 17:20 doesn't quite have the quality of the races upholding the card on Friday but it's the best punting race of the day with four places on the Sportsbook and with the ground soft (more rain could be lashing down into the morning) then First Officer comes into the equation.

I wasn't the only one with the idea and he was cut last night on the Sportsbook from 17/29.50.

He's certainly got a chance in terms of his mark these days in the 70s and ran well enough in soft conditions at Chester last time behind Stressfree.

The switch to more aggressive tactics at the Roodee worked better in my opinion as he was held up previously at Haydock and more mid-division at Windsor.

First Officer won't mind a return to Newmarket either, and he finished with a flourish having found a flat spot at this meeting last year when winning off 74.

He stays 1m2f and 1m4f well and with that soft ground preference, he should have a chance of at least a place here and front-running tactics will be desirable.

Recommended Bet Back First Officer EW SBK 15/2