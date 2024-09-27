Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Back two big prices at Newmarket for 126/1 each-way double

Newmarket
It's Day Two of Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting on Friday

Alan Dudman tackles two of the races at Newmarket on Friday and is backing First Officer and Burdett Road in a big price each-way double...

  • Burdett Road is better than Chester last time

  • Soft conditions not a hindrance to First Officer

  • Alan Dudman plays the each-way angle for today's multiple

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to Friday's episode now.

Newmarket - 16:45: Back Burdett Road @ 14/115.00 EW

On the face of it, Burdett Road has been a little disappointing with his three Flat runs this season. Okay, the Ebor is quite a test and on quick ground his effort when finishing in mid-division and eight lengths let down his backers that day.

I was one, and considering he was 9/110.00 for the Ebor, the 14/115.00 here surely is way too big? He's the same price as Quietness - whose wins have come away from soft. Burdett Road is a horse who has fast ground form but does act on soft, but he's not helping himself these days by over-racing. We need that nervousness to translate to nirvana.

We can write off the Ebor as he looked a non-stayer, and at Chester last time the excuse was certainly the fact the winner made all and the second was on the pace. He never landed a telling blow with the first-time tongue tie.

I am slightly worried if it tips down, and non-runners could change the each-way angle but I am going to take my chance even though he seems to be in the savage grip of keenness.

The favourite Military Academy could be good judged on his two wins thus far, but the price is not so good at 5/42.25, and with three places, this could be more suitable than Chester.

And if you like a trainer form set of numbers (some don't), James Owen is 8-29 in the last two weeks at 28%.

Recommended Bet

Back Burdett Road EW

SBK14/1

Newmarket - 17:20: Back First Officer @ 15/28.50 EW

The closing 17:20 doesn't quite have the quality of the races upholding the card on Friday but it's the best punting race of the day with four places on the Sportsbook and with the ground soft (more rain could be lashing down into the morning) then First Officer comes into the equation.

I wasn't the only one with the idea and he was cut last night on the Sportsbook from 17/29.50.

He's certainly got a chance in terms of his mark these days in the 70s and ran well enough in soft conditions at Chester last time behind Stressfree.

The switch to more aggressive tactics at the Roodee worked better in my opinion as he was held up previously at Haydock and more mid-division at Windsor.

First Officer won't mind a return to Newmarket either, and he finished with a flourish having found a flat spot at this meeting last year when winning off 74.

He stays 1m2f and 1m4f well and with that soft ground preference, he should have a chance of at least a place here and front-running tactics will be desirable.

Recommended Bet

Back First Officer EW

SBK15/2
Recommended Bet

Back Friday's double on the Sportsbook EW

SBK126/1

Click here to read more tips and previews for Newmarket on Friday

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +30.00pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +171.59pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Cambridgeshire

Horse Racing Tips: Newmarket Cambridgeshire Day Two Cheat Sheet

  • Max Liu
Horse racing tips from the Betfair Cheat Sheet
Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Friday Newmarket Rides: Ecstatic the form horse in Group 2 Rockfel Stakes

  • Ryan Moore
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore
Horse Racing Tips

Newmarket Cambridgeshire Meeting: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Friday include 5/1 tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Newmarket Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Friday Newmarket Rides: Ecstatic the form horse in Group 2 Rockfel Stakes

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back two big prices at Newmarket for 126/1 each-way double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back two big prices at Newmarket for 126/1 each-way double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Andrew Asquith with a couple to back at Haydock and Newmarket

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Betfair Chase Antepost Betting: Dawning of a new star for Skeltons

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday ITV Racing Preview - Newmarket, Haydock & Curragh | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday Newmarket ITV Racing Preview | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Cheltenham Festival is not a Charity | Weighed In |

  • Editor
Weighed In

101 for Galileo

  • Editor