Horse Racing Tips: Back two at Listowel in Sunday 67/1 double

White Clover given a chance with drop in mark

Second Listowel selection back at her best trip this afternoon

Alan Dudman has two tips in Ireland on Sunday in a 67/1 68.00 Sportsbook double

The ground should just about be right for Joseph Murphy's White Clover who holds winning form on yielding and good, although rain is forecast today so we could be looking more at the yielding side and that will suit her.

White Clover ran no sort of race on her return for the season in March at Naas and was too keen, but she was a lot better last time when finishing fifth at the Curragh.

It was a huge field at Irish HQ and while she may have been advantaged with her high draw that day, she ran on again in the closing stages to narrowly miss out on fourth spot in an ultra-competitive race.

She's been dropped 3lb for that run which in my eyes looks generous and considering she scored last term in a Navan Maiden and finished third at the Curragh when rated 73, she's been given a chance here from the handicapper.

White Clover is usually a prominent racer and certainly is an each-way price at 7/18.00 with the four places on offer on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back White Clover in the 15:07 at Listowel SBK 7/1

The big fields are at Listowel this afternoon and the 16:10 7f Handicap is another with four places on the Sportsbook.

Are You In Or Out beat Browned Off at Leopardstown on her first run of the season over 7f and they meet again here with both at identical prices, and there's a stronger case for Are You In Or Out as she acquitted herself well subsequently at Naas in a big field handicap when in eighth, although only beaten four lengths.

The Naas effort was over 1m in yielding conditions, and while she acts with cut in the ground, her keenness cost her, as did the fact she lost her position three furlongs out.

The selection finished second at the Curragh last term at a massive price coming from a long way back against a winner who was ridden on the pace, and that looked more competitive than today's contest.

Again, she's a fair price in terms of an each-way punt here and I don't think any of the rain forecast will hinder her chances back at her best trip of 7f today.

Recommended Bet Back Are You In Or Out in the 16:10 at Listowel SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double at Listowel in one click here SBK 67/1

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7