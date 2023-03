Pilsdon has a penalty kick?

Back Pilsdon Pen @ 5/2 in the 15:35 at Warwick

No. 5 Pilsdon Pen SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 106

Traprain Law gave the column a sixth winner of the past week for a single, and having advised him at 7/4, it did look a good price and he was well backed to continue the fine run of Lucinda Russell. No racing in Scotland today sadly.

Sunday's fields are hardly blessed with plenty of runners but Jeremy Scott's Pilsdon Pen should get his head in front considering his two market rivals are trained by Jonjo O'Neill and Venetia Williams.

I am not convinced about the form of Venetia at the moment. She had a short price favourite turned over at Sandown last week and Easy As That, who prior to yesterday at Sandown looked like a potential Graded horse, was last of the five at a short price.

Venetia is without a winner in her last 17, and while Jonjo had a winner at Exeter recently, he has just 1-30 at 3% in the last two weeks.

Therefore Pilsdon Pen looks the most reliable with the first-time cheekpieces in what essentially is a poor race.

The 6yo might have made his move too soon at Plumpton last time when finishing third, but he looked a horse well ahead of his mark at Exeter on his return for the season after a break with a nice win with the way he travelled.

He was progressive at a low level last time term and bolted up in soft conditions over 2m4f at Huntingdon under today's jockey Rex Dingle, and considering he has only had two starts this term, he'll be fresher than most.

Jeremy Scott has a 10% record at Warwick in the last five seasons, and Scott is one of the few trainers that has a tremendous full head of hair. Not many can rate alongside the west country handler in the locks stakes, maybe Dr Richard Newland, but not many.

Back Pilsdon Pen in the 15:35 at Warwick 5/2

Woods ready to get his head in front for Norman

Back Made In The Woods @ 10/3 in the 16:35 at Limerick

No. 11 Made In The Woods (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Norman Lee, Ireland

Jockey: G. B. Noonan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 88

Trainer Norman Lee has barely sent out a runner in Ireland in the last two weeks, and his only horse that appeared in that time was Made In The Woods who finished second.

Lee has nine winners this term from his small string, and what must he think when he sees Willie Mullins have 90 horses for Cheltenham - nearly a hundred for four days!

Made In The Woods is still waiting for his first win over fences after five starts, but he has improved a little for the step up to 3m, even though he looks as if he could be a bit of a bridle horse.

Last time at Clonmel he had the lead and was going ever so easily until a late mistake, his backers were left reeling too as he hit 1.331/3 in-running.

It wasn't the first time he has gone short, as he held a 1.152/13 at Punchestown and a 1.618/13 at Limerick.

Back Made In The Woods in the 16:35 at Limerick 10/3

His effort behind Tyre Kicker at Fairyhouse however in late January is a fair piece of form for this level and that was over 3m2f, so today's sharper 3m with him leading could help him get his head in front.

He travels better than a horse rated 88, and he can hopefully give Lee his tenth winner of the season.