Horse Racing Tips: Back Tiffany to follow up Newcastle win in Saturday double

Tiffany can come home all alone in Group 2

Haggas holds sublime record over 1m4f at Haydock

Alan Dudman tackles two of the big races in the north west

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides potential superstar colt City Of Troy in today's Eclipse Stakes at Sandown (15:35) and the combination are red hot favourites at 2/71.29 to land the prize after Aidan O'Brien's 3yo stormed to success in last month's Epsom Derby.

But if 2/71.29 is too short for you then the Betfair Sportsbook is where you need to be as City Of Troy ha been boosted to 1/12.00 to win today's feature race. Just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back City Of Troy to Win the 15:35 Sandown SBK 1/1 2.00

Sir Mark Prescott won the Group 2 Lancashire Oaks in 2021 with subsequent Arc heroine Alpinista - and from then on it was Germany and France for her top level wins.

Tiffany followers might just start to have the same flutters and anticipation with the filly.

It's a quick turnaround too for the daughter of Farhh, who won just last week in the Group 3 Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle. She had the 109-rated Darnation well beaten in second, and the key aspect of her victorious performance was how well she stayed.

She has a long neck, like a giraffe, and really sticks it out with a will to win. Luke Morris said he rode her like a stayer last week and said he dogged she is - and after that, I think she's got a real shot at the Lancashire Oaks as she is still improving at a rate of knots.

Previously she had landed races in Germany at Hanover and Baden-Baden - with the latter in soft conditions.

She's a great advert for the much-missed sire Farhh, whose stock stay brilliantly and I am backing Tiffany and the Elite Racing Club to have a big win at Haydock this weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Tiffany SBK 9/4

Some excellent racing at Haydock on Saturday is a perfect meeting to go alongside Sandown, and with Tiffany in the Lancashire Oaks, I won't win any prizes for originality with the second selection with the William Haggas-trained La Yakel.

He's the market leader at 4/15.00 in a big field for the Old Newton Cup and Haggas is enjoying a real pick-up in terms of form with 15 winners from his last 51 runners at 29%. As one of the best target trainers in the business, he has collected some good handicaps of late (including two at Newcastle last week), and he is hitting top stride.

Indeed, Haggas at Haydock is 22% win and 51% placed over 1m4f. Not shabby at all.

La Yakel will be appearing for the first time this season, but he ran well off the shelf last term on his first start at Ascot and he still looks a horse who can give more from his current mark as he is so lightly-raced for his age.

Cut in the ground is important to him, and with the wet weekend forecast at Haydock, I am hoping the ground turns. He has been pulled out of races before due to quick going.

He's drawn in 18 and Kelly's Dino was a winner from that pitch a few years ago.

Recommended Bet Back La Yakel SBK 4/1