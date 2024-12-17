Horse Racing Tips: Back Smith revival to continue in Tuesday Catterick double

Good ground in the north to suit both Tuesday's tips

You Some Girl given too much to do last time

Alan Dudman picks a 6/1 7.00 double for Catterick

Backing Rebecca Menzies in the last week or so in the column has been hit and miss. High Moon ran a super race at Hexham without winning while the stable's William Of York was beaten at Carlisle on Sunday after about 100 yards. Hopefully Menzies can get on the board with You Some Girl at Catterick.

Unseasonably good ground will sort a few of these out over 3m2f but good conditions are preferable for You Some Girl who landed a pair of northern hurdles last season - including won over C&D by a huge 6L.

She was in action just eight days ago at Musselburgh over 3m and while she finished second, she really ought to have won as two factors played against her. She was held up and given far too much to do by Charlie Maggs behind a winner who had the advantage of making the running, and that was a huge difference considering the race finishing speed was nigh on 118% to highlight the lack of pace until the dash for home.

Also the step up to 3m2f is a positive and while a mark of 103 puts her on top weight, she bolted up last month at Musselburgh from 91 with plenty in hand.

Recommended Bet Back You Some Girl in the 12:30 Catterick SBK 11/8

Over the past two seasons or so it's been a rather lean time for trainer Sue Smith, now assisted by Joel Parkinson in Yorkshire, and the yard could be set for something of a renaissance as two winners in December has been a real positive. And these sort of races in the past were meat and drink for Smith.

Hawkseye View is another towards the top end of the market at 15/82.88 in the 13:30 and ran a better race at Newcastle last time (compared to what we'd seen from him previously) and seemed to enjoy the good ground there.

That was his first run out of novice company and his jumping was far from impressive as he made too many mistakes, but he stayed on and did remarkably well in the face of his errant fencing to finish second.

He's lightly-raced as a chaser and today will be his fourth start, but he's off such a low mark of 94 (was rated 105 over hurdles) that he has to be a player today for a yard back in form from the wilderness.

Recommended Bet Back Hawkseye View in the 13:30 Catterick SBK 15/8