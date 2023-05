Fell 3yo trying 5f at Catterick

Mason to get a tune out of Jamih

Alan is using the Extra Place Special at Catterick in his 72/1 each-way double on Monday

Congress worth a chance from wide berth

14:50 Catterick

Back Congress @ 7/1

No. 12 (10) Congress SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 51

Hopefully we can hit a bit of form this week after a barren previous few days and Catterick presents a challenge or two with the draw and the ground.

Congress is pitched out wide in 10, and with the ground, it's not ideal. Although the good to soft and showers predicted might impact the surface and there's a bit of second guessing here if Congress can race stands' side.

He ran just four days ago at Southwell and didn't seem totally in love with the surface early on and got behind - but to his credit he stayed on well and got a decent ride from Jonny Peate as he raced towards the stands. He was only beaten 1/2L and runs today from the same mark of 51.

That was a personal best and his trainer has flirted with 6f, 1m and today now 5f.

Roger Fell is 4-29 in the last two weeks at 14% and has a 25% record placed with his 5f horses at Catterick.

It's not a strong race at all and he's one of only two 3yos in the line up and gets a fair old chunk of weight. He could be one to trade a little higher too back down to 5f.

The 7/1 is also an each-way price to play for the four places as an Extra Place Special.

Back Congress EW in the 14:50 at Catterick 7/1

Mason and Jamih a solid Catterick partnership

16:50 Catterick

Back Jamih EW @ 15/2

No. 1 (9) Jamih SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Tina Jackson

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 57

Another wide position in terms of the draw to contend with in the shape of Jamih, but at 15/2 I am inclined to explore the each-way angle again as the favourite Turbulent Power at 6/4 looks short enough in a low grade race.

Turbulent Power has been matched and defeated finishing second in his last three runs at 1.182/11, 1.51/2 and 1.111/9.

Jamih starts off his season today, and his trainer Tina Jackson can be fairly pleased with his season in 2022 - winning at Catterick (over CD) and Thirsk 1m4f.

He seems to enjoy good and good to firm ground and was third on his reappearance over CD last year.

The 6yo goes well here too. Last year he was 231 from his three starts and the excellent Jo Mason seems to get on well with the horse.

Back Jamih EW in the 16:50 at Catterick 15/2

Mason also shows a profit at Catterick in five seasons at +8.58, and with Jamih's course form, I give him a chance to hit a place, especially with those short price defeats for the favourite.