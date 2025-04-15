Horse Racing Tips: Back Persica and Nardra in 14/1 Tuesday Newmarket double

Earl Of Sefton pick should be better suited by today's trip

Newbury's loss could be Newmarket's gain with Nardra in the Nell Gwyn

Alan looks at two big races today on ITV4 in 14/1 15.00 double

Many thanks to James Mackie for covering the last two days. The column was rewarded with a nice drift on his Hexham winner Japetus yesterday. I have timed my return to coincide with the start of Newmarket's first meeting of the season where rain might change the thinking for a few selections.

Newmarket have been wet this morning and that shouldn't deter us from backing Persica in the Group 3 Earl Of Sefton.

I fancied Richard Hannon's four-year-old in the Winter Derby last time over 1m3f and, while it was a perfectly serviceable run in third behind a very impressive winner, he never looked likely to win from his position.

He's back down in trip today to 1m1f and with the soft potentially making it more of a test, Persica can improve on that run. That return in the Winter Derby was his first off a break of 126 days. Indeed, Hannon said it was a good returning run and gives him something to build on.

Soft conditions might just suit him too as he scored at Sandown on Eclipse day in the mud and I'd forgive him his run after that at Windsor as that was a very muddling affair.

He's talented on his day and Ryan Moore rides, so there's enough to like.

I was in Budapest at the weekend, home of Overdose, the Bullet from Budapest, and I was on the banks of the Danube when I found out Nardra was a non-runner at Newbury on Saturday due to a bruised foot. But her missing that race could work in her and our favour as the ground could be just right for her today as she takes her chance in the Nell Gywn. Today, I am not on the banks of the Danube.

Unsurprisingly she has been backed with the current forecast, and even the 16/54.20 didn't last long this morning as she went into 5/23.50, and she can't go much shorter.

She was an emphatic winner on her debut at Haydock on her sole run as a juvenile and couldn't have been more impressive in the testing ground with an eight length success. It may have been heavy but she still ran 12.78 in the final furlong. The runner-up's final furlong was over 14 seconds.

Potentially we could be dealing with a 1,000 Guineas contender, and she is certainly bred to be so as a Book 1 purchase from Tatts last term.

She's obviously warm in the market, but her chances appear to have been enhanced with the rain this morning.

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05