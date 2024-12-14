Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Back Pasha to join the Southwell club in Saturday 58/1 double

Southwell
One of Alan's selections is an unexposed filly tonight who once ran against Economics

Alan Dudman heads to Southwell for Saturday evening's card and is hoping to hit the target with decent prices on Pasha and Chalk Mountain...

  • Pasha drops down to what could be her best trip

  • Previous Southwell winner Chalk Mountain tipped in 18:45

  • Alan Dudman has a Saturday evening 58/159.00 double for the All-Weather

Timeform Superboost

Paul Nicholls' Stage Star is a standing dish around Cheltenham and goes for the December Gold Cup today at 13:50. He's a three-time course and distance winner and is fancied to go well again today.

However, if you fancy he'll run well without winning then you can back him to finish in the top five at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 8/131.61. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsers or writers.

Recommended Bet

Back Stage Star to finish Top 5 in 13:50 Cheltenham

SBK1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Southwell - 16:45: Back Pasha @ 6/17.00

Some good field sizes for Southwell's card going into the evening on Saturday and it is where we're heading with the 16:45 with Pasha, a filly who will try the Tapeta surface at the track for the first time, and on stats with her sire Advertise, should by okay as he's 9% win and 33% placed from his small sample size of 33 runners here.

Pasha herself has had a couple of darts over 1m2f at Lingfield on the All-Weather, but both of those races turned into typical Lingfield sprints with high percentage closing splits at 108% and 110%.

She has been huge prices in both of those runs at BSPs of 17 and 23 but travelled the best last time going into the straight only to be outstayed by a game and hardy Santorini Star.

It was the way she travelled that suggested she could be fairly treated from a mark of 78 and on the latest run, a drop back to 1m looks key as she didn't convince at all with her stamina over 1m2f and looked a non-stayer.

I expect her to be ridden handily here as she made the running to win her Nottingham Maiden over 1m in August, and that win came after her debut in Economics' Maiden at Newbury where she didn't disgrace herself at all.

Sean D Bowen's claim is obviously a bonus too.

Recommended Bet

Back Pasha

SBK6/1

Southwell - 18:45: Back Chalk Mountain @ 15/28.50

Chalk Mountain needs to bounce back after a poor run at Southwell last time, but the ready-made excuse there was the 1m. While he has won over that trip before, he's a better horse over 7f and the drop in distance should help him produce a better run.

He kept quite good company too in that recent effort where he finished seventh as the first, second and third were rated 89, 90 and 91 with two of those from Roger Varian and Simon Crisford. The winner was also a fancily bred handicap debutant.

Chalk Mountain is a smooth traveller and displayed that with back-to-back wins in September at Wolverhampton and Southwell with a pair of stylish perfomances, albeith in a lesser grade, and he's subsequently held his own in better company with a fine third in a 0-90.

The 4yo is a far superior horse on the All-Weather with five wins as he's yet to win on the turf from eight attempts and his credentials are stronger here over 7f rather than the 1m and can bounce back.

Recommended Bet

Back Chalk Mountain

SBK15/2
Recommended Bet

Back Saturday's double in one click here

SBK58/1

Now read more tips and previews for Saturday here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +38.52pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +177.62pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  • Alan Dudman
Curragh Racecourse
Katie Midwinter

Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Irish Derby Day at the Curragh including 33/1 pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing Tips

Sunday Irish Racing Tips: Three to back on Irish Derby Day at up to 10/1

  • Mark Milligan
Curragh

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor