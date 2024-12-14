Horse Racing Tips: Back Pasha to join the Southwell club in Saturday 58/1 double

Pasha drops down to what could be her best trip

Previous Southwell winner Chalk Mountain tipped in 18:45

Alan Dudman has a Saturday evening 58/1 59.00 double for the All-Weather

Timeform Superboost

Paul Nicholls' Stage Star is a standing dish around Cheltenham and goes for the December Gold Cup today at 13:50. He's a three-time course and distance winner and is fancied to go well again today.

However, if you fancy he'll run well without winning then you can back him to finish in the top five at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 8/131.61. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsers or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Stage Star to finish Top 5 in 13:50 Cheltenham SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Some good field sizes for Southwell's card going into the evening on Saturday and it is where we're heading with the 16:45 with Pasha, a filly who will try the Tapeta surface at the track for the first time, and on stats with her sire Advertise, should by okay as he's 9% win and 33% placed from his small sample size of 33 runners here.

Pasha herself has had a couple of darts over 1m2f at Lingfield on the All-Weather, but both of those races turned into typical Lingfield sprints with high percentage closing splits at 108% and 110%.

She has been huge prices in both of those runs at BSPs of 17 and 23 but travelled the best last time going into the straight only to be outstayed by a game and hardy Santorini Star.

It was the way she travelled that suggested she could be fairly treated from a mark of 78 and on the latest run, a drop back to 1m looks key as she didn't convince at all with her stamina over 1m2f and looked a non-stayer.

I expect her to be ridden handily here as she made the running to win her Nottingham Maiden over 1m in August, and that win came after her debut in Economics' Maiden at Newbury where she didn't disgrace herself at all.

Sean D Bowen's claim is obviously a bonus too.

Recommended Bet Back Pasha SBK 6/1

Chalk Mountain needs to bounce back after a poor run at Southwell last time, but the ready-made excuse there was the 1m. While he has won over that trip before, he's a better horse over 7f and the drop in distance should help him produce a better run.

He kept quite good company too in that recent effort where he finished seventh as the first, second and third were rated 89, 90 and 91 with two of those from Roger Varian and Simon Crisford. The winner was also a fancily bred handicap debutant.

Chalk Mountain is a smooth traveller and displayed that with back-to-back wins in September at Wolverhampton and Southwell with a pair of stylish perfomances, albeith in a lesser grade, and he's subsequently held his own in better company with a fine third in a 0-90.

The 4yo is a far superior horse on the All-Weather with five wins as he's yet to win on the turf from eight attempts and his credentials are stronger here over 7f rather than the 1m and can bounce back.

Recommended Bet Back Chalk Mountain SBK 15/2