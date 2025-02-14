Horse Racing Tips: Back Our Havana to star in Southwell feature for 59/1 double

Our Havana up in class can stake a claim for Fahey

A better draw for the The Cola Brasil a plus for Dundalk

Alan Dudman's Friday double on the Sportsbook pays around 59/1 60.00

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival





A real good quality 7f Handicap at Southwell awaits on Friday and for a 0-105 a fine turnout - just the sort of race we need this afternoon.

I'm a huge fan of Doctor Khan Junior, but he's been off for 342 days and he's been a little weak on the Sportsbook this morning, and while I will be monitoring how he goes, for bet purposes I've landed on Our Havana.

He was a selection for the column on his comeback off a break at Newcastle in late December and keenness cost him as he travelled all over the rivals hitting 1.412/5 in-running, but those early exertions and potential lack of fitness saw him chinned in second.

He made no mistake last time, although somewhat galling as I left him out, winning over the Southwell 7f with a lovely performance. Everything about the run and win suggested he'd improved from Newcastle as he cruised into the race and certainly was more relaxed with a pace to run at, and I admired the way he was a little wide of the pack at the 2f marker and rounded the field back to the inside.

His two final furlongs were the quickest and with one from two on the All-Weather is unexposed on a surface he is now proven on.

Up to 83, he obviously has to improve again up in class considering there is a 102-rated top weight, but the race should be run to suit here.

Recommended Bet Back Our Havana in the 15:00 Southwell SBK 13/2





The Cola Brasil alternates between six and seven furlongs and sometimes even further, but he's running over the seven today, which I think is his best trip and rates a bet at 7/18.00.

There are four places too on the Sportsbook if you fancy going each-way with him.

At nine years of age there's not a huge amount of progression there, and he's an infrequent winner too here, but he was quite an eye-catcher last time over C&D in a race where zero went right for him.

Firstly he had a rotten draw in 15 that day, he also missed the break and was slowly away and then found himself on the far rail away from the group that saw Clonmacash win. He finished very strongly and ran the quickest final furlong in the whole field and fared best of any of the horses held up.

The Cola Brasil was also a little unlucky in December when third having met trouble, but with a better draw today he should be able to gain a better position, although he is a hold-up runner.

Recommended Bet Back The Cola Brasil in the 17:45 Dundalk SBK 7/1

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double in one click here SBK 59/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33