Horse Racing Tips: Back Moore and Pauling to deliver Sandown 55/1 Sunday double

A fairly early start at Sandown and the constant dry weather must be leaving the trainers frowning as if someone has trodden all over their corn.

Sandown have watered on the chase course and it's best to be thinking of good with good to soft ground for the two picks and Samuel Spade can bounce back after ending his season on a low note at the Cheltenham April meeting.

If you go through the horse's form, he could be a good ground horse as he bolted up at Huntington as a novice by 16L on a sound surface and also won a handicap over hurdles there last spring on again good ground off a mark of 122.

However, away from those two wins, there was one that stood out at Taunton over 2m3f where he made up ground rapidly from off the pace to win easily. He produced a good jump at the last too, which hasn't always been the case with his technique, but it was good to soft that day which bodes well for this afternoon.

I never mind backing Ben Pauling's runners and he's plumped for Callum Pritchard here to claim 10lbs in this conditionals' race, and he recently rode a winner for Rebecca Curtis at Chepstow.

Recommended Bet Back Samuel Spade SBK 15/2

Four of the seven in the field for the 14:50 Sandown 2m Handicap Hurdle have fitness on their side, although one of them is from the Flat and Peking Opera might just enjoy the return to Sandown.

He won his novice over hurdles at the track last winter in February, crucially on good to soft ground then and he'll be facing similar conditions on Sunday. It was a small field and Peking Opera could have done with a stronger pace as he was keen settled off the slow gallop on the inside, but he made a nice move up the rail and travelled well throughout to suggest a mark higher than today's might be attainable.

I liked his battling qualities too winning that novice as The Good Doctor (the horse, not Richard Newland) on his outside outjumped him at the last but he fought back.

I think the ground could be key to him and a return to Sandown is a massive plus too. He was outclassed on the Flat and looked more of a social runner in some of those so I can easily ignore his recent efforts in the Cumberland Lodge and at Kempton last time.

He was given a shot at the Adonis last winter but fell when weakening quickly, and while there could be an element of him turning a bit sour, his trainer Gary Moore has gone for the cheekpieces first time today and as a pretty smart fellow on the level once for Aidan O'Brien, he is well treated from 114 - although it does look a tricky race granted.

Recommended Bet Back Peking Opera SBK 11/2