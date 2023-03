Alan fired in two winners yesterday at 6.99 and 6.40

It was good to hit a bit of form after Festival week with two winners at BSPs of 6.99 and 6.40 for the column yesterday and a 23/1 multiple landed. That's with last Monday's 14/1 winning double at Fontwell. Cheltenham really was a blip.

Monday's action is a bit safer in terms of prices, but Libberty Hunter at 2/1 makes a lot of appeal for the 15:45 Taunton.

The 7yo landed a novice at Chepstow last time out and on that, his handicap mark of 124 should make him very competitive.

His success in Wales saw him drop down to 2m, and that done the trick as he looked a non-stayer over 2m4f on his previous start.

The form of his Chepstow win looks fine as Crebilly was in second, and he since has ran well twice - including 11L behind a winner in a strong race.

Libberty Hunter looked a good bumper horse for Brian Eckley, and his win at Chepstow came on good to soft - and he'll face those conditions today. He made the running on that occasion and that looked a very nice prospect - which is why he was sold subsequently for 160k to the Rucker family.

The 2/1 is just about acceptable in the small field, and trainer Evan Williams can hopefully make up for having a 2/9 shot turned over in the opener at Chepstow yesterday.

Gordon season no flash in the pan

Back Saladins Son @ 15/4 in the 16:45 at Taunton

Trainer Chris Gordon has been kind to the column of late, and his Goodwin Racing was part of last Monday's 14/1 double, and I really should have been counting another had his son Freddie not unseated about four weeks ago, but the yard have fired in 45 winners this term and seemed to have bridged the gap from workaday runners to a better quality.

That is evident with Saladins Son - who cost 95,000 after a 2L PTP win in Ireland.

The 5yo is related to Cloud Creeper - a smart runner over 2m4f, and there's stamina in the pedigree too and will get a trip in time.

Gordon has a 23% strike-rate with his 22 bumper runners this term with five wins and seven places, and Rex Dingle is on the hotlist with 7-36 in the last month and landed the a big race at the weekend.

Market-rival Range has had a couple of runs already, but he was beaten as a favourite last time at Huntingdon and the race produced a poor time-figure and I am keen to oppose him.