Horse Racing Tips: Back Little Queenie for Rockingham honours in Sunday double

Curragh - 14:50: Back Little Queenie
Little Queenie (Ire)
- J: R. Whearty
- T: Paul W. Flynn, Ireland
- F: 4121051-2
Little Queenie has had a most productive time of things in the last 12 months and the grey mare starts us off on Sunday at a decent price of 7/18.00 in the 5f Rockingham Handicap at 14:50.
With winning form at 6f, I can see her adopting her usual attacking tactics from the front with the drop in distance today and she's a a mare who seems to enjoy the Curragh.
Indeed, after winning over CD last term, her trainer Paul Flynn said: "She's just getting stronger now and quicker. A good stiff five is probably ideal with a little bit of juice, as she doesn't like it too quick."
Ground conditions with a little cut today after yesterday's showers look perfect and tailor-made for her.
She had a nice prep in the Habitat Handicap last time at the Curragh over 6f finishing second, and she's a dead straightforward mare that is tough and consistent.
Curragh - 17:50: Back Pinot Gris
Pinot Gris (Ire)
- J: G. F. Carroll
- T: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland
- F: 8094112-
With conditions taking a turn for the worse yesterday with the switch to good ground to yielding, Pinot Gris has to come into the equation as a horse who will appreciate soft underfoot conditions.
He has the look of a potential Galway horse as a dual-purpose customer and was last seen over the jumps in April with an easy 11L win hurdling around Bellestown.
His mark looks exploitable for sure off 83, although he'll have to be good here as the top weight is rated 101.
With a lightly-raced profile on the Flat, he looks a strong stayer too as he scored over 1m5f at Leopardstown in 2023 in easy fashion - a race where he wasn't exactly stopping.
Crucially, the ground was soft on that occasion and with the rain yesterday, he's a selection that could outrun his odds of 7/18.00.
