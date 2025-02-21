Horse Racing Tips: Back Kerry to bounce back in Devon National in Exeter 37/1 double

Pimlico Point was an interesting runner on his return last time at Taunton, as it was the race in which I had The Doyen Chief in as the second leg of the double. The first leg one, and The Doyen Chief should have won having traded at 1.051/20 in-running to finish second.

Pimlico Point was in that race, and overnight was up there in the betting alongside The Doyen Chief but then drifted quite alarmingly on the day and ran like such, a run that looked badly needed on his return after a 276-day absence.

It wasn't disastrous as he shaped well enough despite being hampered on a couple of occasions, but the 2m7f proved a bit too sharp at Taunton for a comeback run and proven stayer.

Kerry Lee has gone for the headgear today with the first-time cheekpieces added to the tongue tie, and based on his fairly progressive form over long trips last season, he's one for the list for the marathon 3m6f in today's Devon National.

He won on this card 12 months ago as a novice at Exeter in heavy ground with a good performance and also finished second last term in the Staffordshire Plate at Uttoxeter from a mark of 123, a mark he runs off again today having been lowered 2lb.

One of his rivals is Gold Clermont as third favourite, and while she is admirable, this will be her sixth run of a tough campaign, and you'd like to think Pimlico Point is not only more of an unexposed sort, but comes into the race a lot fresher with a bit more potential.

Lee hasn't had a the best of seasons in terms of numbers but her yard could be about to come into form and had a winner at Bangor recently.

Recommended Bet Back Pimlico Point in the 15:30 at Exeter SBK 9/2

Old faithfuls Philip Hobbs and Johnson White appear again for the column at Exeter, their home patch, and it has been a good source of winners this season with 5-26 at a tick over 19% so far.

Kingston Gent goes for the team, and me, and makes his handicap debut today in a bad race from a low mark and top weight. And that makes him more of a bet than some of his rivals at 6/17.00 from 7/18.00.

Three runs at Ffos Las, Wincanton and Taunton have all offered something to work with around intermediate trips and ran his best race of the three last time at Taunton over 2m3f - and he looked a little outpaced there.

A further two furlongs up to 2m5f looks wise and a mark of 103 is an ultra-low starting point for life in handicaps. His price in all three runs prior has been big, so better must be expected for this youngster.

Recommended Bet Back Kingston Gent in the 16:30 at Exeter SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double in one click here SBK 37/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78