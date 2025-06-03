Horse Racing Tips: Back in-form trainers for Tuesday each-way 80/1 double

Bowring currently 2-4 at 50% and saddles Timebar today

Fell is another trainer in red-hot form

Alan Dudman has two tips on Tuesday in an each-way double @ 80/1 81.00

Not many big beasts will be roaring in the Leicester 15:47, a race at Classified Stakes level, and the top rated here is 50.

Timebar has yet to win a race in 13 attempts but in his last four runs he has been beaten 3L, 2L, 3L and 6L and the chance for him dropping back to 5f here is one to take a gamble on.

Trainer Roy Bowring's horses tend to be blast off merchants from the front and you usually know what you're going to get, although that was Timebar's undoing last time combined with the 1m trip with a far too aggressive ride.

It's a hefty drop in distance and he's already tried just about every combination of headgear thus far, but today it will be the blinkers that replace the tongue tie and visor.

Bowring has fired in two winners from four runners recently and he's a big enough price here in a shocking race.

Recommended Bet Back Timebar in the 15:47 at Leicester E/W SBK 17/2

I tipped Petra Celera last time at Wolverhampton for the column and, while she finished fifth out of the money, she was only beaten just over a length and that was her best run for a while.

She looked a well-handicapped horse on that occasion and she's been dropped another 1lb down to 59 for this, so still remains one to keep onside.

Roger Fell is currently in an unbelievable run of 4-8 at 50% and, with Mason, landed our 37/138.00 double on Friday with Glory Hyde. Mason has a great draw here in two.

She's a course winner and the headgear comes on today, and 12lb lower than her last win, looks an excellent each-way price at 8/19.00 as she's drifted slightly.

Recommended Bet Back Petra Celera in the 21:00 at Wolverhampton E/W SBK 8/1

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double E/W in one click here SBK 80/1



May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42

Jabbar (place) 2.72

La Trinidad 6.35 (place)

Carmers 2.77

Glamorous Breeze 7.92

Socialite 4.75

Opera Ballo 2.54

Sunlit Uplands 6.0

Glory Hyde 5.7

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04