Horse Racing Tips: Back in-form Marnane for another win in Dundalk Wednesday double

Amemri has never passed a mark of 60 so we're not in a spectacular territory for the 16:17, but she's a three-time course winner at Dundalk and produced a near career best recently and looks the one in an open race at 5/16.00.

She looks a straightforward ride and usually races right up with the pace and that was the case for the victory last month in a field that was quite well strung out, and while the last two furlongs and the finishing speed suggested the pace was quite a good one, her ability to stay 1m saw her home well down to 7f.

Indeed, that looks her best trip and should be up to defying a 5lb rise to 54.

Her trainer David Marnane is in a great run of form at the moment with three wins and three places from his last 10 runners sent out and five wins and five places from his last 20.

Recommended Bet Back Amemri in the 16:17 Dundalk SBK 5/1





While Amemri is drawn well, a position of 10 is less kind for Mint Man, who was a well beaten second behind the well-backed Mehman last time.

He broke well over the 6f last time but was simply outstayed by the odds-on fav but he remains in decent nick and his early speed as a 5f runner also might help him gain an early position from his tricky draw out wide.

Ronan Whelan said after his December win he likes a pace to run at and 6f suits him better than the shorter five and that was evident when he finally broke his maiden in December as he absolutely charged home on the near-side with a strong finish over the minimum and was well-backed in that too when sent off 8/111.73 favourite.

He was rated 83 last summer and remains well treated for all he places a lot and a mark of 72 should be a winnable one.

Recommended Bet Back Mint Man in the 17:17 Dundalk SBK 15/4