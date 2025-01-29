Horse Racing Tips: Back in-form Marnane for another win in Dundalk Wednesday double
Alan Dudman is hoping Amemri can start off Wednesday's double following a personal best last time and he is also backing Mint Man in the closing race at Dundalk...
-
Marnane has five winners from his last 20 runners
-
Mint Man still treated well from 72
-
Alan Dudman's two tips pays 27/128.00 on Wednesday in a Sportsbook double
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Dundalk - 16:17: Back Amemri @ 5/16.00
Amemri has never passed a mark of 60 so we're not in a spectacular territory for the 16:17, but she's a three-time course winner at Dundalk and produced a near career best recently and looks the one in an open race at 5/16.00.
She looks a straightforward ride and usually races right up with the pace and that was the case for the victory last month in a field that was quite well strung out, and while the last two furlongs and the finishing speed suggested the pace was quite a good one, her ability to stay 1m saw her home well down to 7f.
Indeed, that looks her best trip and should be up to defying a 5lb rise to 54.
Her trainer David Marnane is in a great run of form at the moment with three wins and three places from his last 10 runners sent out and five wins and five places from his last 20.
Dundalk - 17:17: Back Mint Man @ 15/44.75
While Amemri is drawn well, a position of 10 is less kind for Mint Man, who was a well beaten second behind the well-backed Mehman last time.
He broke well over the 6f last time but was simply outstayed by the odds-on fav but he remains in decent nick and his early speed as a 5f runner also might help him gain an early position from his tricky draw out wide.
Ronan Whelan said after his December win he likes a pace to run at and 6f suits him better than the shorter five and that was evident when he finally broke his maiden in December as he absolutely charged home on the near-side with a strong finish over the minimum and was well-backed in that too when sent off 8/111.73 favourite.
He was rated 83 last summer and remains well treated for all he places a lot and a mark of 72 should be a winnable one.
Now read Alan Dudman's antepost preview for this Saturday!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +18.80pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +166.95pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Wednesday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Chester
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Harrington's Saturn can land Cork Derby in Tuesday 14/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Harrington's Saturn can land Cork Derby in Tuesday 14/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1