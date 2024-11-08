Horse Racing Tips: Back Helen to whip up a storm in Dundalk 13/1 double

Black Storm's Maiden form boosted this week

Hurricane Helen unlucky last time and Keane takes over

Alan Dudman has two tips for Friday in a 13/1 14.00 Sportsbook double

Listen to Friday's Racing... Only Bettor!

You know it's never going to be your day when the opening selection (Roysse yesterday) hits 1.051/20 in the run and manages to get beat by four lengths into second. That was a bad end to the Newbury story.

Dundalk on Friday stages an excellent Listed race but I am going with the handicaps towards the back end of the card and Black Storm isn't a typical runner at the track for this time of year with just two career starts, but he's an interesting runner up in class.

It does look a tough race with the top weight in the 90s, but Black Storm can improve after beating Mags in a maiden at the track last time - and Mags has subsequently won this week.

He was strong in the finish too over 7f and produced the fastest final furlong in the field - nearly half a second quicker than the runner-up and the 1m will suit.

It's early stages, but he made the running last time and it will be a feat and a half if he can do so again from his draw in nine, but the crux of the tip is that he is improving, unexposed and will get the 1m well.

Recommended Bet Back Black Storm in the 19:30 Dundalk SBK 7/2

Good old Hurricane Helen. She makes the list today as a doughty experienced mare and she has been quite strong on the Sportsbook too as I saw her price last night at 10/34.33, and she's shorter this morning at 9/43.25.

She's another with a wide draw in 13 today but a big field handicap is very much her verdant garden and she arrives after catching the eye at the Curragh last time - a race she fared best of the runners held up from the back.

The grey went close too in her previous run over 1m2f at Dundalk in September and she travelled well in that from off the pace.

It may be a case of riding for a bit of luck and she often comes late, but the jockey might not have any choice anyway from the wide draw. However it's Colin Keane who takes over and he's won on her before over C&D and that was one of her two wins here - plus she does stay a little further.

Recommended Bet Back Hurricane Helen in the 20:00 Dundalk SBK 85/40