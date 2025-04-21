Horse Racing Tips: Back Charlton and Tate for Easter success in Kempton double

First-time-out angle shouldn't be a worry for Magnolia Stakes pick

Tate filly a force at Kempton and yard in form

Alan Dudman has two tips for the Kempton Monday card in a 27/1 28.00 double

Okeechobee missed out on the Magnolia Stakes prize twelve months ago when finishing second, but he can go one better in this year's renewal for one of the feature races from Kempton this afternoon.

He was no match for the classy Dubai Honour for William Haggas last year and he was put in his place by three lengths by a subsequent Group 1 winner in France. Both were held up that day and came from off the pace in a smaller field than today's.

Okeechobee goes well fresh and for a six-year-old he hasn't stood a lot of racing. He does hold a Group 1 entry this term so it will be interesting to see if he can live up to that lofty pick, but this could be a good stepping stone to better things even at his age.

He only raced twice last term; in this race and then a win in the Gordon Richards' at Sandown - a race where he wound up his run from the back and battled well on the outside.

A good pace to aim at is needed for him as he isn't a push-button acceleration horse, but he stays the trip so well I give him a chance here.

Recommended Bet Back Okeechobee in the 14:55 at Kempton SBK 3/1

We're dealing with a lot of horses it seems with their first run of the season and chancing the fitness. It worked with Lil Guff yesterday and it's just one of those things you have to accept.

Ahlain has had a break of 251-days, but she did win at Kempton last winter off a 165-day absence.

She is a prominent racer and potential front-runner and likes Kempton too with a good second over in a Class 2 race last spring and winning form at 7f too at the track with a victory last winter.

Course and distance suits her as she stays 1m well too, so I wouldn't expect Jason Watson, who has his tail up at the moment, so switch her off from a good draw on the inside, and her trainer James Tate landed the feature race at Bath yesterday and is 4-13 at 31% in the last two weeks.

Recommended Bet Back Ahlain in the 16:05 at Kempton SBK 6/1

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Kempton in one click here SBK 27/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

Lil Guff 4.9